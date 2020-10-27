Below Deck Med Reunion: Hannah Ferrier Insists Vape Pen Was CBD During Tense Exchange

The longtime chief stewardess was fired after she was reported for having undeclared Valium and a vape pen on the vessel

Below Deck Mediterranean's Hannah Ferrier is doubling down on her claim that she had a vape pen with CBD — not THC — on board when she was fired this past season.

Captain Sandy Yawn fired Ferrier, the franchise's longtime chief stewardess, after bosun Malia White reported her for having unregistered Valium and a vape pen in her possession on the vessel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the time, Ferrier said the pen had a CBD cartridge in it, a non-psychoactive substance that she uses for anxiety relief. During part two of the show's virtual season 5 reunion, which aired on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy Cohen questioned Ferrier about the claim.

"The manufacturer has verified that the pen in the photo is not a CBD pen, it's a THC pen," Cohen said, pulling up a photo. "Here is the original photo that Malia took of your belongings, and the vape pen matches the THC vape pen of this distributor and not their CBD pen."

Image zoom Hannah Ferrier Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

After a pause, Ferrier, 33, said that the cartridge portion of the pen can be switched out for whatever substance the user wants. "At the top there, you can just unscrew it and you can put whatever oil you want in it," she said.

Fellow stewardess Jessica More backed Ferrier. "As someone in the industry, I do know that you can actually fill that cartridge with any oil you want," she said. "I actually specialize in that in Los Angeles when I'm not yachting."

More then said that she herself had a vape pen on board with THC in it, much to Captain Sandy's surprise.

"That's so illegal," Captain Sandy pointed out. More then clarified her statement, saying she was confused and meant to say CBD.

"Guys, let it go, it was obviously THC," Christine "Bugsy" Drake chimed in. "People like to get high."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica More Feels Like She Gets 'More Praise' from Captain Sandy After Hannah Ferrier's Exit

Since her dismissal aired on the show, Ferrier has expressed disappointment at the way it unfolded. That said, maritime law stipulates that crew members must check medications in with the captain, and Ferrier has acknowledged she should have cleared her Valium prescription.

During an interview with Decider in August, Ferrier — who is expecting her first child, and announced earlier this summer that the current season of Below Deck Med will be her last — said she felt like she was "being painted as some sort of drug addict."