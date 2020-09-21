Malia White referred to herself as "single" in a recent Instagram post

Below Deck Med 's Malia White Alludes to Split from Tom Checketts in Cryptic Post

Malia White is embracing the single life.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, 30, seemingly confirmed that she and boyfriend Tom Checketts have split after referring to herself as "single" in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday.

"Cheers to all the ladies out there in their 30’s, single, focused on their careers & that give zero f*cks! 👊⚓️#stayfocused#dirtythirty #bossbabes #thankyounext," she captioned the post alongside a selfie of the Bravo star holding up a glass of white wine while dressed in all-black.

White has also deleted all photos of herself and Checketts from her Instagram page.

Checketts, who joined the reality series this season to replace chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran, posted snaps White on his Instagram just last week.

Image zoom Tom Checketts and Malia White Tom Checketts/Instagram

"A very brief trip to London with this one X," he captioned a series of photos from the pair's vacation.

In July, he shared a selfie of the couple, writing, "Missing the amazing @maliakpwhite so much. It’s tough being apart so it’s lucky that absence makes the heart grow fonder! #gorg#gf #girlfriend #love #travels #bff."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month, White confirmed that she and Checketts were still together, but she said they were "back to long distance."

White also admitted that she was not particularly excited that Checketts temporarily joined the yacht. "To be honest Andy, no I wasn't."

"Having done the show once, and having relationships on the show, I wasn't too stoked to bring a guy that I'm pretty serious about on the show, knowing how much can happen," she said. "No, It was not a nice decision for me."

White also revealed during the interview if she expects to get married to Checketts. "I don't know, I'm not a huge fan of marriage, but yeah, I want to be with him as long as I can," she said.

White, who first appeared on the Bravo series in season 2, was previously linked romantically to chef Adam Glick and bosun Wesley Walton.