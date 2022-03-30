Below Deck Med Star Hannah Ferrier Marries Fiancé Josh Roberts: 'What a Day'

Hannah Ferrier and Josh Roberts, who are parents to daughter Ava Grace, tied the knot on March 26 in Sydney, Australia

Hannah Ferrier is married!

The Below Deck Mediterranean alumna, 35, has tied the knot with fiancé Josh Roberts.

On Tuesday, Ferrier posted a series of photos on Instagram from the wedding ceremony, including a sweet shot of the moment she and Roberts had their first kiss as husband and wife.

Their 17-month-old daughter Ava Grace was part of their big day, the happy parents posing with their baby girl as she wore a white dress and flower crown.

For the nuptials, Ferrier wore a custom Velani gown with sheer cap sleeves with leaf embellishments and a floor-length veil. Roberts, meanwhile, donned a black tuxedo and red kilt.

The pair exchanged rings from Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry and sliced into a cake by baker Rebecca Roseman. They danced with wedding guests under an outdoor tent, and ended the night with sparklers — Ferrier changing into a more casual ruffled Camilla skirt and floral blouse for the second half of the reception.

Bridesmaids wore auburn dresses in a variety of styles, while groomsmen appeared to mimic Roberts kilt look.

"What a day. What a man 💗" the Dear Reality, You're Effed podcast host captioned her post.

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Marries Josh Roberts Credit: Hannah Ferrier Instagram

Ferrier and Roberts said their "I dos" on March 26 in Sydney, Australia, according to E! News, on the beautiful Northern Beaches.

Ferrier first announced her engagement in November 2020 on Instagram, Roberts proposing after more than two years of dating. She shared a selfie in her post, showing off a large sparkler on her wedding ring finger.

"And then there were three...and a ring 💍🥂," she wrote.

Hannah Ferrier, Josh Roberts Hannah Ferrier and Josh Roberts | Credit: Hannah Ferrier/Instagram

The engagement news came just four weeks after Ferrier and Roberts welcomed Ava Grace, their first child.

"Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October," Ferrier shared on social media at the time, alongside the newborn's first photos shot by Poppy Peterson. "She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever 💗."

Ferrier had revealed she was expecting in June, telling fans that she was five months pregnant at the time. "You are already my favorite adventure 💗," she captioned her sweet shot on Instagram, which showed her smiling while cradling her growing baby bump.

Though Ferrier did not mention Roberts by name in her pregnancy announcement, she told The Daily Dish at the time that he was thrilled about her "little mini-me on the way."