Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Has 'No Regrets' After Firing Hannah Ferrier for Undeclared Valium

"I prefer to work with people I can trust and that's really it, to be honest," she said

Captain Sandy Yawn has made it clear: When it comes to running a charter, her priority is the safety of her clients.

This season of Below Deck Mediterranean saw the seasoned captain fire the franchise's longtime chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier after bosun Malia White reported her for having unregistered Valium and a vape pen in her possession on the vessel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a new interview with E! News, Captain Sandy Yawn said she has "no regrets" about her decision — or her final, expletive-filled confrontation with Ferrier.

"Not at all," she said. "Imagine walking in my shoes, it was challenging. The maritime industry has a certain standard. … My number one priority is the client."

Despite their history together, Yawn, 55, said she isn't open to working with Ferrier again in light of the incident.

"I prefer to work with people I can trust and that's really it, to be honest," she said. "I like people who are serious about their careers. Honestly, I'm there because I love what I do and I want people to work for me that love being in the maritime industry and if they don't, no love lost."

Image zoom Hannah Ferrier (left); Captain Sandy Yawn Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ferrier has said she was disappointed by the way her dismissal unfolded. That said, maritime law stipulates that crew members must check medications in with the captain, and Ferrier acknowledged she should have cleared it.

"It's not something I was hiding," she said in a recent interview with Decider. "It wasn't like I went on and I was like, 'Ooh, I have this Valium. I can't let anyone see it.' To me, it's just anti-anxiety medication."

"I made the mistake of not clearing it when I brought it on the boat," she continued. "Because I've always had it, every year. It just wasn't really a process that went through my mind. That was my mistake. But yeah, it certainly wasn't something I was trying to hide."

Image zoom Hannah Ferrier Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Ferrier, 33, said the vape pen was CBD, which she usesfor anxiety relief. The Bravo star, who announced earlier this summer that the current season of Below Deck Med will be her last, said she felt like she was "being painted as some sort of drug addict."

"Which is just so sad, because there are so many people in the world that suffer from mental illness. And it's 2020," she said. "We shouldn't be making people feel like a lesser for taking medication for mental illness. Or making them feel like they can't do a job, or they can't do what normal people can do."

She's on to happy things anyway: Ferrier is expecting her first child!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.