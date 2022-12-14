Kate Chastain Reacts to Captain Lee Rosbach's 'Below Deck' Exit: 'He Had a Great Run'

Kate Chastain handled the news of her fellow costar Captain Lee Rosbach's exit from Below Deck with her signature sense of humor.

The Below Deck alum, who revealed she was pregnant with her first child on Tuesday morning, made a surprise visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen later in the evening where she was asked about what she said when she heard Rosbach was leaving the show that made him a star.

"I just said, 'So... time for babysitting?'" joked Chastain, 39. "I really did, [he and his wife Mary Anne] live not far from me!"

Rosbach has been a staple on Below Deck since its premiere in July 2013. He announced his exit on Monday's episode of the Bravo series, informing his crew that persistent health issues meant he'd need to bow out of season 10 early.

"You know, I think he had a great run," Chastain said on WWHL. "10 years! It was his choice, for health reasons, and I think he's pleased with it."

Captian Lee and Kate Chastain. Bravo

Rosbach (affectionately nicknamed "The Stud of the Sea") was admittedly struggling with nerve issues when he boarded motor yacht St. David at the start of charter season, but said he hoped his symptoms would subside over time.

But on Monday's episode went on, Rosbach realized his health issues couldn't' be ignored. "My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything," he said. "I expected a lot more progress than I'm experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can't do a god d--- thing about it, and it's hard."

He went on to note the impact his health would have on the whole boat. "The pain's getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them," he said. "They expect that out of me."

"There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility," he affirmed. "As soon as you step on board, check your f---ing ego at the dock. That's where you leave it."

Captian Lee Rosbach. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It remains to be seen who will step into the wheelhouse, but an earlier scene showed Rosbach calling an unnamed fellow captain as he prepared for the premature end of his yachting season. Next week's episode is sure to pick back up and show the fallout of Rosbach's bombshell news.

It's also unclear whether Rosbach will return for a future season of Below Deck. He's said online that he hopes to be back, telling a fan on Tuesday he'll do the show "as long as it's fun, which it is and you guys still want to have me."

Meanwhile, Chastain — who starred on Below Deck alongside Rosbach for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020 — has a new show coming on Peacock called The Traitors.

Based on a popular Dutch series of the same name, the reality competition series follows 20 contestants as they compete in challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants are "traitors," trying to sabotage the rest of the group.

Other celebrity contestants include fellow Bravolebrities Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Cooke (Summer House) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset). Olympian Ryan Lochte, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly as well as Survivor alums Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick are also among the starry cast. There are also 10 non-celebrity contestants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, hit Peacock Jan. 12. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo. Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.