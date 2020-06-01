Below Deck's Hannah Ferrier Says She's Quitting After Season 5

"I don't want to get to the stage where I'm locked into yachting and there's nothing else in my life except that," the reality star said in a recent interview

Hannah Ferrier will soon be going Below Deck no longer.

Ferrier, 33, revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday that the fifth season of the Bravo reality series will be her last.

"I think I'm probably done," the Below Deck Mediterranean star told the outlet.

"I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, 'I don't want [that],' " she explained, adding that she doesn't want to have a career in yachting for the rest of her life.

"I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don't want to get to the stage where I'm locked into yachting and there's nothing else in my life except that," Ferrier said. "It's a bit different if you're captain, but as a chief stew? They just don't seem like very happy people to me."

Image zoom Hannah Ferrier Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

But choosing to leave yachting isn't a decision Ferrier made lightly.

"I think that with yachting, you really have to be done-done with it before you can properly walk away, otherwise you're constantly questioning yourself about, did I do the right thing? Should I have done one more season? Could I have done this?" she explained to Entertainment Tonight.

"I think probably a part of me knew that before going into this season," she added.

Ferrier promised fans that her final season on the reality show will offer a "different" view of her.

"I think it's definitely different to any season the viewers have ever seen before when it comes to me," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"That’s the thing that people don't realize sometimes is like, you are in your head space and where you are, the way you're acting is normal to you, but you never really know how that’s going to, you know, come across or appear."

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ferrier said during season 4 that she had "so much to prove" to Captain Sandy Yawn.

In a PEOPLE exclusive preview for the upcoming season 5, Yawn tells Ferrier, "I could have fired you a long time, Hannah."

"I could have fired you last year, or the year before," Yawn adds in the clip. Ferrier then mumbles, "I hate this f—— job."