Below Deck's Hannah Ferrier Announces Engagement 4 Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Ava

Hannah Ferrier is showing off some new bling on her birthday!

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, who turned 34 on Monday, celebrated her big milestone by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Josh Roberts on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a selfie showing off a large sparkler on her wedding ring finger, Ferrier wrote in the caption, "And then there were three...and a ring 💍🥂."

The engagement news comes just four weeks after Ferrier welcomed her first child — a daughter named Ava Grace — with Josh, whom she has dated for more than two years.

Image zoom Hannah Ferrier | Credit: Hannah Ferrier/Instagram

"Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October," she shared on social media earlier this month, alongside the newborn's first photos shot by Poppy Peterson. "She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever 💗."

Ferrier first revealed she was expecting in June, telling fans that she was five months pregnant at the time. "You are already my favourite adventure 💗," she captioned her sweet shot on Instagram, which showed her smiling while cradling her growing baby bump.

Though Ferrier did not mention the baby's father in her pregnancy announcement, she told The Daily Dish at the time that Josh was thrilled about her "little mini-me on the way."

"He's over the moon," the Bravo personality shared. "He's so excited."

RELATED VIDEO: Hannah Ferrier Opens Up About Her Pregnancy and Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'I Feel So Lucky'

In October, Ferrier celebrated her second anniversary with Josh in a sweet Instagram post.

"2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man," she wrote alongside a picture of herself showing off her baby bump in a blue-and-white dress. "Words can’t express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter 💗."

Earlier this year, the chief stewardess also announced some major changes in her life when she said that that the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean would be her last.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think I'm probably done," she told Entertainment Tonight in early June.

"I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, 'I don't want [that].' " she explained, adding that she doesn't want to have a career in yachting for the rest of her life.