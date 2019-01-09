Police Conduct Welfare Check on Below Deck Star Caroline Bedol After Reported Suicidal Tweet

Below Deck star Caroline Bedol is speaking out after police were called to her home in December and conducted a welfare check.

PEOPLE confirmed with the Norwalk Police Department in Connecticut that officers were dispatched on Dec. 9 for a welfare check at Bedol’s home.

On Wednesday, Bedol addressed her social media followers and posted an Instagram Story thanking her fans for reaching out with their concerns.

“Hi everyone. I want to thank all who reached out to me after reading the Radar Online article. Your compassion is, it’s moving and it’s humbling and I want to thank you with all my heart,” said Bedol.

According to Radar, which first reported the news, “The Southhold Town Police department requested a welfare check on Caroline Bedol,” said Officer Vidal Gonez.

“Her Twitter message said ‘I’m depressed, I’m not ok, it’s over, not going to be around,” Gonez said about the since deleted tweet.

Norwalk Police Department was unable to get in touch with Bedol, but Westport Police Department was “able to make contact with her and advised us that she was ok,” said Gonez.

In her Instagram Story, Bedol said she “would also like to set the record straight” and told fans should be “going live tonight on Instagram. Come hang out and hear for yourself what’s actually behind it all. Have a great day guys.”

One week ago, Bedol shared a selfie on Instagram and addressed her mental state.

“Climbing out of a depressive bout like,” she captioned the smiling photo, which featured her giving the peace sign.