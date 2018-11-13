Below Deck's Caroline Bedol Fires Back After Catching Crew Mates Gossiping About Her Injury

Caroline Bedol once again catches her chief stew Kate Chastain and second stew Josiah Carter gossiping about her on Tuesday’s Below Deck — so she stands up for herself.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of a clip from the new episode of the Bravo show, which finds Chastain and Carter questioning whether Bedol has been lying about her mysterious foot injury.

Bedol — who works as the luxury yacht’s third stew — has been nursing her foot over the past few episodes after waking up to find it swollen one morning. Despite three trips to the doctor, Bedol still hasn’t seen much progress. And in her absence, Chastain and Carter have had to pick up her slack.

“I’m already carrying Caroline’s weight when she’s at top health. So when she’s injured, it’s kind of like. ‘Why are you here?’ ” Chastain vents to audiences.

Still, as frustrated as Chastain might be, she appears to understand Bedol’s pain. “I don’t think she’s lying,” Chastain tells Carter, as the two iron and fold laundry. “It was obviously swollen.”

That’s when Bedol walks in. Sure, her foot’s swelling has gone done, but now her feelings are hurt.

“I’m not lying,” she says. “I’m so upset that you would think that I was lying.”

“Um hello!” she quips to audiences. “If you want to talk about me or something I do behind my back, just keep it quiet.”

Chastain defends herself, telling Bedol, “There are sometimes people on boats who fake injuries cause they don’t want to work, but we don’t think that’s the case here.”

“I guess it just makes me wonder who thinks it’s f—ing fake?” Bedol asks, not dropping it.

“No one!” Chastain responds. “I don’t think you can fake a swollen foot. I’m so glad it’s getting better.”

Below Deck airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.