'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Has 'No Shame' About Former Addiction: 'I Should Have Been Dead 10 Times Over'

"I look back and go, 'Wow, I actually climbed out of hell and now look at my life,'" Yawn tells PEOPLE of writing Be the Calm or Be the Storm, "I learned that art of self-leadership and I got sober"

Published on January 10, 2023 04:11 PM
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
Photo: Greg Endries/Bravo

Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn is facing mostly smooth sailing now, but many years of her life were tempestuous.

In her book Be the Calm or Be the Storm, Yawn hopes to help others succeed in the face of adversity by detailing how she overcame hitting the "rock bottom" of addiction and rose through the ranks as a groundbreaking leader in the maritime industry.

Yawn shares her background in a family contending with generations of substance struggles. After an uprooted teen life between her parents' homes, she fell into drug and alcohol misuse that led to multiple arrests and life-threatening accidents.

"Someone's keeping me alive for a reason," Yawn tells PEOPLE while discussing her book, which hit shelves on Tuesday. "I should have been dead 10 times over with the lifestyle I led."

BELOW DECK -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
Laurent Bassett/Bravo

And though Yawn "felt bad for what I put [my family] through" during her volatile youth, she found catharsis while writing for Be the Calm or Be the Storm when she showed the pages to her loved ones and had the chance to hear their perspective on her past.

Yawn also explains that part of the reason she wanted to write the book was to inspire others, even if that entails sharing some of the rawer details of her journey.

"I have no shame and no fear," she tells PEOPLE. "Everybody saw me when I was a mess. I've seen the bottom so I have nothing to fear."

She continues, "My goal for the details of my past struggle is to show people, like CEOs of companies, that if you invest and actually help someone, the return on investment is tenfold because you are helping them change."

Captain Sandy, Be The Calm or Be The Storm
Jeff Miller/Faceout Studio

For Yawn's part, she woke up one day when she was 25 years old and decided she was tired of the hangovers and the drinking. She committed to sobriety and found the path that led to Below Deck — and the fans who've been asking for years to know more about her story and her approach to leadership, both on and off a superyacht.

"I wanted to show people that you can change," Yawn tells PEOPLE. "There is hope and if you are in the art of self leadership, anything is possible."

Be the Calm or Be the Storm out available now everywhere books are sold, and Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

