'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Responds to Seeing All the Drama Surrounding Camille: 'Holy Cannoli!'

Of all the new crew members on season 10 of Below Deck, the one who's rocked the boat most has been deck/stew Camille Lamb.

Captain Sandy Yawn — who stepped in for Captain Lee Rosbach after health issues forced his abrupt exit — did her best to quickly defuse the tension between Lamb and her fellow yachties, but she tells PEOPLE now she was only witnessing the tip of the iceberg, so to speak, during her stint on motor yacht St. David.

"I see [the behavior] for the first time when I'm watching TV," says Yawn, 55, whose book Be the Calm or Be the Storm hits shelves tomorrow.

She continues, "For example, Camille and Ben [Willoughby] making out in the captain's chair — I never saw that, never knew about it. Now I'm watching it and going, Holy cannoli."

The moment in question happened during episode 6 when Lamb — who'd been removed by Yawn from the deck crew due to communication and prioritization issues — was blowing off her responsibilities as a steward to cuddle with Willoughby in the wheelhouse. She even went so far as to tell Willoughby, a deckhand, that she wanted to have sex with him in the yachting equivalent of her boss's office.

When Lamb returned to work and told fellow stew Alissa Humber she'd been spending time with her yacht fling rather than working, the resulting conflict was just one of many incidents that led to Yawn ultimately telling Lamb she had one more charter to prove herself before she'd get a one-way ticket home from St. Lucia.

It wasn't the first time Lamb stepped out of line, as she has been seen talking back to her superiors, cursing out fellow crew members and dangerously leaving shards of broken glass in the trash. In their confessionals, nearly everyone in the crew had a complaint, especially Humber and chief stew Fraser Olender. Even bosun Ross McHarg was happy to see Lamb go when Yawn reassigned her to the interior team full-time.

Yawn tells PEOPLE she was aware of the issues based on Olender and McHarg's accounts: "You have to be able to trust your teams. I didn't hire them, so when I stepped on the boat, I had to listen to the people in charge, which was Ross and Fraser. And when you have both of them saying something, that's when you have to address it."

And while seeing the full extent of Lamb's behavior on screen has come as something of shock to Yawn as an experienced captain, she does admit she can't resist being a little entertained as a viewer.

"She made me laugh, what can I say?" she says. "Watching it, I'm like, People actually think that's okay? It blows my mind."

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Yawn's Be the Calm or Be the Storm will be available Tuesday everywhere books are sold.