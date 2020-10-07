Below Deck’s Captain Lee Weighs in on Hannah Ferrier's Exit for Drug Possession

Hannah Ferrier was fired after it was discovered that the stewardess had unregistered Valium and a vape pen in her possession on the vessel

Captain Lee Rosbach is weighing in on Hannah Ferrier's shocking exit from Below Deck Mediterranean.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Below Deck star gave his opinion on Captain Sandy Yawn's decision to dismiss Ferrier from The Wellington crew after it was discovered that the chief stewardess had unregistered Valium and a vape pen in her possession.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rosbach recalled a similar situation from a previous Below Deck season when he discovered that stewardess Kat Held had anxiety medication on board.

"With Kat, it was pretty simple. She said she was prescribed the meds and I said, 'Show me the prescription, that's what I want to see,' " he said. "If it's legally prescribed meds by a licensed physician, we are not doctors as captains. God forbid we should deny somebody their prescriptions meds and something bad should happen. It would really get ugly."

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

As fans recall, when Yawn asked Ferrier to present her prescription, the stewardess did not have it with her. Maritime law stipulates that crew members must check medications in with the captain prior to departure.

Ferrier previously opened up about the incident, admitting that while she knows she made a "mistake," she was disappointed with how Yawn handled the situation.

Image zoom Hannah Ferrier Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"It's not something I was hiding," she said. "It wasn't like I went on and I was like, 'Ooh, I have this Valium. I can't let anyone see it.' To me, it's just anti-anxiety medication. I made the mistake of not clearing it when I brought it on the boat. Because I've always had it, every year. It just wasn't really a process that went through my mind. That was my mistake. But yeah, it certainly wasn't something I was trying to hide."

Ferrier said the vape pen was CBD, and that she also uses it for anxiety relief.

"When I travel, I check whether CBD is legal in the country that I'm going into," she said. "So yeah, I had checked that CBD was legal in Spain, and it is. Once again, I genuinely didn't think that there was anything. I didn't know I was doing something wrong."