Captain Lee Rosbach Says He Owes Captain Sandy Yawn for Taking Over for Him on 'Below Deck'

"That's a very difficult situation that I put her in," Rosbach tells PEOPLE

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 09:30 PM

Captain Lee Rosbach is thankful Captain Sandy Yawn was able to temporarily step in for him on Below Deck when nerve issues in his left leg caused him to unexpectedly depart the series.

"She really did me a solid," he tells PEOPLE, looking back on when the Below Deck Mediterranean star took over for him, a moment that played out on Monday's episode. "I'm grateful she was there."

"That's a very difficult situation that I put her in," notes Rosbach, 73. "You're taking over somebody else's boat and somebody's else's crew. That's hard enough as it is — now add on top of it the fact that you're also filming a TV show and you've got me over here saying, 'By the way, I may or may not be back. It's open-ended, but I'll do my best!' I recognize how hard that is."

"The fact that she was willing to jump in; that she sucked it up and came on board and did what I asked her to do? I owe her big time for that," Rosbach adds. "For her to step forward and take it on says a lot about her."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon" Episode 16186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Sandy, Captain Lee (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Robach, who has been captaining Below Deck since its debut 10 seasons ago, certainly expressed his thanks to Yawn upon her arrival in St. Lucia on Monday's episode.

"Thanks for coming," he told her, as she hugged him. "I appreciate you coming on such short notice. I'll do my best to get back as quickly as I can to relieve you."

Yawn, for her part, said she was happy to help. "Captain Lee and I go way back," said the reality star, who joined Below Deck Mediterranean back in season 2. "So when I heard about Captain Lee's situation, I felt terrible. Who wants to leave because you can't physically do it?"

"It's never easy taking over for another Captain," she added. "My hope is that Captain Lee feels supported. I'm here to take care of his boat and his crew until he gets back."

She then shook his hand before he exited the St. David motor yacht, telling him, "Go get better."

Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn
Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn. Bravo

Viewers will have to wait for Rosbach's return, but hopefully not too long — he exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he'll be back by season's end.

That was a goal he set before he left. "I made a promise to the crew before I left that I would be back before they were done, before the season was over, and I would walk on board by myself unassisted," Rosbach said previously. "I'm happy to say that I was able to fulfill the promise."

"That was a very proud moment for me," he added. "I wanted to be able to finish what I started."

As for his health now, Rosbach says that extensive physical therapy helped strengthen his muscle to compensate for the nerve damage, which is still healing.

"I'm feeling great. Right now everything is in a good place. But it was a bit of a rough patch there," he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' 's Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals He'll Be Returning Later This Season
Tom Payne Exclusive wedding
'The Walking Dead' Star Tom Payne Marries Jennifer Åkerman (Again!) in Lavish NYC Wedding
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How Her Parents Are Spending Final Weeks Before Reporting to Prison
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNgqmiusQwK/ jed_duggar Verified No matter the view, I want to see it with you. 💞 85w
Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Katelyn Expecting Their Second Child
Matthew Needham - HBO House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 6
'House of the Dragon' 's Matthew Needham Dissects That Foot Fetish Scene: 'It's a Display of Dominance'
Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Kate Walsh Is Optimistic for 'Grey's Anatomy's' Future: 'The Writing Has Never Been Stronger'
leslie jordan
See Leslie Jordan 'Light Up the Room' on Holiday-Themed 'LEGO Masters' Prior to His Death
Jada Pinkett Smith Reminisces on Booking A Different World as Debbie Allen Recalls 'She Walked in Ready'
Jada Pinkett Smith Reminisces on Booking 'A Different World' as Debbie Allen Recalls 'She Walked in Ready'
Isa and Brandon Barash wedding. Credit: @nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement
'Days of Our Lives' Star Brandon Barash Is Married! Inside His 'Great Gatsby' -Inspired Wedding
Samantha Farmer Photography is credit. Tiffany Maher Kyle
'SYTYCD' 's Tiffany Maher Marries Entrepreneur Kyle Spence in 'Elegant and Timeless' Ceremony
sharon osbourne
Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized While Filming Ghost-Themed TV Show: Report
Kim Cattrall attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.
'Emily in Paris' Creator Darren Star 'Would Love' Kim Cattrall to Join Show in a 'Role That's Worthy'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Skipped 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Reunion After Bravo Asked Her to Discuss Legal Troubles
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Maria Menounos Reveals How Her 'Bucket List' Item Led to More Christmas Movie Roles: 'I Got the Bug'
Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts; Angela Lansbury attends the "Beauty & The Beast" 25th Anniversary
How Angela Lansbury, the Original Mrs. Potts, Was Honored in 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration'
Jasmine Guy, Lisa Bonet, Sinbad
Jasmine Guy Tried to Quit 'A Different World' in Season 1 After Lisa Bonet and Sinbad Were 'Disrespected'