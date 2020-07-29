Below Deck 's Captain Lee Rosbach Gets Tattoo on His Chest for Late Son Josh

Captain Lee Rosbach is honoring his son Joshua Lee one year after his death.

The Below Deck star revealed Wednesday that he had begun the process of getting a tattoo in Josh's honor: a sketch of his late son's face on the left side of his chest, above his heart and alongside the words, "Where's Josh?"

"Getting started at High Spirits Tattoo with the man Darrien. I'll keep y'all posted as we move along," Rosbach wrote on Instagram, tagging High Spirits Tattoo Co., a tattoo shop in Tamarac, Florida.

Josh was 42 when he died of an accidental drug overdose on July 22, 2019. He had been battling addiction for 20 years.

Rosbach, 70, also recently revealed that he helped re-design his wife Mary Anne's wedding ring to feature a heart bearing Josh's name, with some of his ashes inside.

"This what we have done in remembrance of our precious son Joshua, who left us one year ago today," he captioned a video of the ring. "We took my brides wedding ring, had the center diamond replaced with a heart with some of Josh's ashes placed inside the heart and his name inscribed on the outside and then soldered shut. This way Mary Anne can keep a part of him with her always."

And the couple chose an individual to receive a scholarship in Josh's name providing free in-house treatment at the Awaken Recovery Center in Greenacres, Florida.

"It was a nice way to honor Josh's memory," Rosbach told PEOPLE last week. "Something good that happened for someone in Josh's position."

The Bravo star admitted that he is still trying to process the loss.

"I don't really know how I'm feeling," he said. "It's difficult to put into words because it's such — we're not wired to do this at all. It's not something that's supposed to happen to you. We're wired in the opposite way. We're supposed to die before our children do."

"There's a hole there that will never be filled," he added. "The person that said time heals all wounds is full of s---. It really doesn't. You might get better coping with it, but it never goes away. It's never out of your mind. It's always there."