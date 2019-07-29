Image zoom Captain Lee Rosbach/Instagram

Captain Lee Rosbach’s son, Joshua Lee Rosbach, has died of an accidental drug overdose, PEOPLE confirms. He was 42.

On Monday, the Below Deck star posted a tribute on Instagram, revealing his late son — who battled addiction for 20 years — was laid to rest on Saturday.

“This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest,” Lee wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Joshua. “After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries.

“Whether you live in a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same,” the post continued. “We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one i ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled.”

He concluded, “So my message to those of you who are fighting this disease, find a way to get help no matter what. For those of you who have a friend, family member, son, or daughter who’s struggling, do what ever it takes to get them the help they need. Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them. Captain & Mary Anne.”

According to a tribute posted on Dignity Memorial, the 42-year-old died on July 22 “in the comfort of his home.”

“At the time of his passing he was in the hearts and minds of those he loved the most,” the post read. “A gentle and kind soul, Josh was loved by everyone he came into contact with and never met a stranger. His smile, and although quiet personality were traits that people admired.”

“But the simple things in life were exciting too, especially when he worked hard to buy his first home where he enjoyed spending quality time with his ‘Fur ever buddy and protector’ Champ,” the tribute continued. “Josh followed his father’s love for the ocean, whether it was sail boating or First Mate aboard a Yacht. As a son, he was everything to his father and mother. He was a good brother and he loved the precious times they spent together.”

According to the site, Josh is survived by his parents, his sister and brother, nieces and nephews and numerous aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations in Josh’s memory be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.