Kate Chastain Shares Update on Captain Lee Rosbach 2 Months After His Son's Tragic Death

Captain Lee Rosbach is still coping with the tragic death of his son, Joshua Rosbach.

Lee’s longtime Below Deck costar Kate Chastain opened up about how Lee is doing, explaining during an appearance on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check that he sounded “in good spirits” when she recently spoke with him.

“I speak to Captain Lee probably once a week at least,” said Chastain, 36. “I mean, it’s probably the most difficult thing any human can go through.”

“He did sound in good spirits yesterday because he got a new car and he was taking it for a drive and I think that was just helping him take his mind off things,” Chastain added.

Chastain previously expressed her condolences, speaking out on Twitter just after Joshua died of an accidental drug overdose on July 22. He was 42.

“Beautifully written statement by Captain Lee at what is certainly a devastating time,” she wrote. “I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Captain Lee & his wife Mary Anne in their home and the love they have for their family has always been a privilege to witness.”

On July 29, Lee revealed his late son — who battled addiction for 20 years — had been laid to rest.

“This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest,” he wrote. “After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries.”

“Whether you live in a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same,” the post continued. “We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one i ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled.”

He concluded, “So my message to those of you who are fighting this disease, find a way to get help no matter what. For those of you who have a friend, family member, son, or daughter who’s struggling, do whatever it takes to get them the help they need. Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them. Captain & Mary Anne.”

According to a tribute posted on Dignity Memorial, Joshua died “in the comfort of his home.”

“At the time of his passing he was in the hearts and minds of those he loved the most,” the post read. “A gentle and kind soul, Josh was loved by everyone he came into contact with and never met a stranger. His smile, and although quiet personality were traits that people admired.”

In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations in Joshua’s memory be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.