Captain Lee Rosbach Says It Meant 'the World' Being a Part of 'Below Deck' for 10 Years

The beloved Bravo captain, who has stood at the helm of Below Deck OG since its first season in 2013, briefly exited the series in his final season due to health concerns

By
Published on March 28, 2023 10:32 AM
Captain Lee Rosbach
Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Captain Lee Rosbach is sailing off into the sunset after 10 years on Below Deck.

When the reality TV captain visited with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Monday for a "Ce-LEE-Bration" of his time on Bravo he called Below Deck a highlight of his life.

When asked what the past 10 years have meant to him, he said, "The world." Added Rosbach, 73: "When I started this whole crazy-ass ride it was just, 'I'm just a captain that gets filmed doing his job.' For it to have morphed into what it is today with the spinoffs and everything else, it's really been humbling."

Of the show's impact on the yachting industry, Rosbach said, "It truly has changed the face of the industry. We were struggling to find people to get into the industry because people in Iowa had no clue that jobs on yachts — what's a yacht?"

During the broadcast, Rosbach received some surprise well wishes from members of his Below Deck family. Alums Kate Chastain and Chef Ben Robinson surprised the captain by remotely appearing on the episode. They joked about his "biggest pet peeve," which Chastain confirmed was "losing your radio."

Captain Lee Rosbach
Jim Spellman/Getty Images. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Rosbach was Below Deck's first captain when it debuted in 2013 and has been with the OG franchise for the last decade while its spun off multiple series including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Adventure.

He had been dealing with health issues in the last couple of seasons and decided to step away from season 10's motor yacht St. David in an episode that aired this past December. "The pain's getting worse, not better," he admitted. "I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me."

After intensive rehab, he returned in time to captain the last few charters of the season ahead of his final voyage.

"I made a promise that I would come back," he said. "That's a promise that I delivered. I want people to look at the job that I've done and go, 'He set the bar high, and he kept it high.' God d---, what a ride."

He concluded, "I don't know what's gonna happen in the future, but the ocean's always gonna be part of me. I've still got the best god d--- job in the world."

Below Deck is available to stream on Peacock.

