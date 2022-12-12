Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit 'Below Deck' : 'One of the Most Humbling Experiences of My Life'

Rosbach, who has helmed the Bravo yachting series since its debut in 2013, could not overcome health issues and decided to leave the charter season early: "I owe it to my crew to do right by them"

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 09:00 PM
Captain Lee Rosbach
Photo: Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach is disembarking from Below Deck.

The Bravo personality (nicknamed "The Stud of the Sea") announced his exit on Monday's episode, informing his crew that persistent health issues meant he'd need to bow out of season 10 early.

Rosbach was admittedly struggling with nerve issues when he boarded motor yacht St. David at the start of charter season, but he hoped his symptoms would subside over time. Instead, he shared in a confessional interview: "My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything:"

He continued, "I expected a lot more progress than I'm experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can't do a god d--- thing about it, and it's hard."

Later, he told chef Rachel Hargrove, "This has probably been one of the most humbling experiences of my life."

Captain Lee Rosbach
Jim Spellman/Getty Images.

As Monday's episode went on, Rosbach realized he had to consider that his health concerns might have an impact on the whole boat. "The pain's getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me," he said.

"There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility," he affirmed. "As soon as you step on board, check your f---ing ego at the dock. That's where you leave it."

At the end of the hour, he called an all-hands meeting, telling his crew: "As you guys know, I've been struggling with my mobility, and it's been hard. And I've let you guys down, and for that I apologize. So I've made a decision to leave the boat."

It remains to be seen who will step into the wheelhouse, but an earlier scene showed Rosbach calling an unnamed fellow captain as he prepared for the premature end of his yachting season. Next week's episode is sure to pick back up and show the fallout of Rosbach's bombshell news.

Captain Lee Rosbach
Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Below Deck debuted with Rosbach at the helm in July 2013, with this most recent season premiering on Nov. 21. Season 10 features fan-favorite Rosbach, Hargove and chief stew Fraser Olender joined by a new crew in and around the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

Before Rosbach's mobility issues led to his early departure, he was enjoying his time with some, ahem, spicy charter guests — one of whom asked him during an elegant dinner: "Is dessert gonna be you, Captain?"

Showing his good humor, Rosbach fanned himself and declared, "I think I'm schvitzing!"

BRAVOCON -- Oh Captain, Our Captains Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Captain Sandy Yawn, Nadine Rajabi, Captain Glenn Shephard and Captain Jason Chambers
Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty

It's not the first time Rosbach has had to take a step back to take care of himself — season 9 also set sail under the guidance of Captain Sean Meagher while Rosbach missed part of the charter season after an injury.

"I have a condition. The whole boat is your ballgame now." he told friend and first officer Eddie Lucas in the October 2019 premiere, prompting Lucas to later quip in a confessional: "Come back to me, Captain Lee. Come back to me, my boat daddy!"

After a few episodes, Rosbach was able to return to My Seanna and tour St. Kitts with the yacht's crew and charter guests.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Is Back and 'Below Deck' Has a Fan-Favorite Chief Stew in Season 10 Trailer!
Sabrina Impacciatore, HBO The White Lotus, Season 2 - Episode 1
'The White Lotus' Creator Mike White Explains Why He Killed Fan-Favorite Character — and Teases Season 3
Rachel Hargrove, Adam Glick
Chefs at Sea! A Look Back at Every 'Below Deck' Yacht Cook from the Bravo Franchise
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' Season 9 Trailer: A New Captain Steps In amid Captain Lee's Absence
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “813” – It’s a somber day in Paradise with everyone reeling from Rodney and Eliza’s emotional departures, but three new beachgoers arrive hoping to turn things around. First up, Mara heads out on a saucy date with one of the twins; then, Ency and Lindsey select two lucky guys for a double date, which doesn’t go to plan. Later, the couples get some much-needed one-on-one time to discuss their futures as the end of Paradise and the possibility of engagement draw near on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'Bachelor in Paradise' : Gabby and Rachel's Advice and a Sadie Hawkins Dance Leads to Multiple Exits
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Pictured: (l-r) Colin MacRae, Kelsie Goglia, Gabriela Barragan, Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Midseason Trailer Sees More Drama, 2 New Cast Members and a Crew Departure
Shauna Rae Job
Shauna Rae's Size Comes into Question as She Applies for Job at Local Dog Kennel: 'I Can Handle It'
Mariksa Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Calls Kelli Giddish a 'Lifelong Friend' Ahead of 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair's 'DWTS' Costars Reveal 'Unadulterated Shock' by Her Exit: 'She Lights Up This Competition'
THE VOICE -- “The Blind Auditions, Part 7” Episode 2207 -- Pictured: Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)
Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from ''The Voice' ' After 23 Seasons: 'Hell of a Ride'
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Garcelle Beauvais Says It 'Meant a Lot' to Receive an Apology from Andy Cohen After 'RHOBH' Reunion
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' Crew Worries After Captain Lee Suffers an Injury: 'Deep Down I Am Panicking'
Kyle Cook, Paige Desorbo, Austen Kroll, Craig COnover, Jason Cameron, Julia McGuire, Ciara Miller, Gabrielle Kniery, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula
Everything to Know About 'Winter House' Season 2
CHICAGO P.D. -- "A Good Man" Episode 1003 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
'Chicago P.D.' : Jesse Lee Soffer's Final Episode Sees Jay Halstead Turn in His Badge