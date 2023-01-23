'Below Deck' : Captain Lee — and Ousted Stew Camille — Shore Up Fresh Drama in Midseason Trailer

"I feel like I'm back where I belong, it's like riding a bike — but it's a big bike," Captain Lee says of returning to helm the motor yacht St. David through the waters around St. Lucia

Published on January 23, 2023 05:26 PM

Below Deck has plenty of above-board chaos in store as season 10 continues and some faces — both dearly missed and not-so-welcome — find their way back onto motor yacht St. David.

Bravo released a new midseason trailer on Monday that shows Captain Lee Rosbach returning to work after health issues forced his abrupt exit earlier this season.

"I feel like I'm back where I belong," he shares. "It's like riding a bike — but it's a big bike."

"How did the kids behave?" he asks Captain Sandy Yawn while greeting her with a big hug.

But fans only get a glimpse of Rosbach's softer side — soon enough, the famously stern sailor jumps back into action and tells the crew: "Now get your asses back to work."

Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn
Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn. Bravo

Meanwhile, chief stew Fraser Olender could be facing an uncertain future as he butts heads with Yawn.

"I know you feel nice and secure here," she tells the first stew, "but when you create a cancer on the boat, the fish stinks from the head and right now you're that head."

Stew Camille Lamb — who was fired for blowing off her responsibilities during Rosbach's absence — also comes back along with a new wave of drama.

Lamb wastes no time reuniting with her former boatmance Ben Willoughby — who seems to have immediately moved on following Lamb's ouster and into a new fling with the replacement stew (with whom he shares a history and quite a few nude photos).

Lamb's other former coworkers are less welcoming, and unsurprisingly second stew Alissa Humber looks especially unhappy to see her nemesis again.

Below Deck: Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum
Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Earlier this month, Yawn opened up to PEOPLE about Lamb's performance leading up to her dismissal.

"I see [the behavior] for the first time when I'm watching TV," Yawn admitted. "For example, Camille and Ben making out in the captain's chair — I never saw that, never knew about it. Now I'm watching it and going, Holy cannoli."

BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
Greg Endries/Bravo

The moment in question happened during episode 6 when Lamb — who'd been removed by Yawn from the deck crew due to communication and prioritization issues — was shirking her responsibilities to cuddle with Willoughby in the wheelhouse. She even went so far as to tell the deckhand that she wanted to have sex with him in the ship's bridge (i.e. the yachting equivalent of her boss's office).

When Lamb returned to work and told Humber she'd been spending time with Willoughby rather than working, the resulting conflict was just one of many incidents that led to Yawn ultimately telling Lamb she had one more charter to prove herself before she'd get a one-way ticket home from St. Lucia.

After a brief grace period when she stepped up her game for a few days, Lamb got into a screaming match with Humber in front of several charter guests and was caught by Olender drinking on duty. Last week's episode revealed that Yawn had decided to fire Lamb, and Monday night's episode will pick up where that awkward conversation left off.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

