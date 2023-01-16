'Below Deck' : Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum

"I feel Camille has got an excuse for every single thing I'm putting her up on," Fraser admits in PEOPLE's exclusive clip for Monday's Below Deck episode

By
Published on January 16, 2023 10:00 AM

Camille Lamb may be losing her spot on motor yacht St. David.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Monday's Below Deck episode, chief stew Fraser Olender confronts Lamb about blowing off her responsibilities onboard on the ship.

"I've just gone into the cabins and they are not done," Olender explains.

Lamb quickly defends herself, responding, "I did all my jobs and helped the girls do theirs."

Below Deck: Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum
Laurent Bassett/Bravo

However, he is still not satisfied and shows Lamb an example of how the beds should be made. She admits, "I totally forgot that was a thing."

Olender is left anything but pleased by the conversation. "I feel Camille has got an excuse for every single thing I'm putting her up on which she says has been completed and I don't if that's a very good sign," he shares. "In fact, I know it's not."

Oleander also finds out that Lamb was drinking the "guest champagne."

"I just thought that was the one we had been using to drink," she tells Olender.

Lamb's behavior makes Olender question whether there will still be a spot for her on the boat.

"I like to give people chances. Seconds and thirds," he says. "If they can't play a role in supporting the bigger picture, then they have no role on motor yacht St. David."

The confrontation between the pair came after a series of Lamb's onboard transgressions.

Earlier this month, Captain Sandy Yawn — who stepped in for Captain Lee Rosbach after health issues forced his abrupt exit — opened up to PEOPLE about Lamb's onboard behavior.

"I see [the behavior] for the first time when I'm watching TV," Yawn, 55, admitted. "For example, Camille and Ben [Willoughby] making out in the captain's chair — I never saw that, never knew about it. Now I'm watching it and going, Holy cannoli."

BELOW DECK -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
Laurent Bassett/Bravo

The moment in question happened during episode 6 when Lamb — who'd been removed by Yawn from the deck crew due to communication and prioritization issues — was ignoring her responsibilities as a steward to cuddle with Willoughby in the wheelhouse. She even went so far as to tell Willoughby, a deckhand, that she wanted to have sex with him in the yachting equivalent of her boss's office.

When Lamb returned to work and told fellow stew Alissa Humber she'd been spending time with her yacht fling rather than working, the resulting conflict was just one of many incidents that led to Yawn ultimately telling Lamb she had one more charter to prove herself before she'd get a one-way ticket home from St. Lucia.

It wasn't the first time Lamb stepped out of line, as she has been seen talking back to her superiors, cursing out fellow crew members and dangerously leaving shards of broken glass in the trash. In their confessionals, nearly everyone in the crew had a complaint, especially Humber and chief stew Fraser Olender. Even bosun Ross McHarg was happy to see Lamb go when Yawn reassigned her to the interior team full-time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Responds to Seeing All the Drama Surrounding Camille: 'Holy Cannoli!'
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' 's Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals He'll Be Returning Later This Season
Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Is Back and 'Below Deck' Has a Fan-Favorite Chief Stew in Season 10 Trailer!
Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit 'Below Deck' Season Early: 'One of the Most Humbling Experiences of My Life'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon" Episode 16186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Sandy, Captain Lee (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Captain Lee Rosbach Says He Owes Captain Sandy Yawn for Taking Over for Him on 'Below Deck'
da7lXv3Y
Kate Chastain Reacts to Captain Lee Rosbach's 'Below Deck' Exit: 'He Had a Great Run'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 17002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Captain Lee Rosbach Is 'Elated' for Kate Chastain's Pregnancy — But Jokes, 'I Don't Do Diapers'
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
'RHOSLC's' Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Rachel Hargrove, Adam Glick
Chefs at Sea! A Look Back at Every 'Below Deck' Yacht Cook from the Bravo Franchise
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Finale: How It Ended and Who Died
90 Day Fiance's Mike and Natalie
'90 Day' 's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'
90 Day Fiance's Mike and Natalie
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' Crew Worries After Captain Lee Suffers an Injury: 'Deep Down I Am Panicking'
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "And A Trauma In A Pear Tree" Episode 24009 -- Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)
Rollins Gets Married — and Nearly Has a Threesome! — in Kelli Giddish's Final 'SVU' Episode
Jana Kramer, Chris Evans
Jana Kramer Clarifies Chris Evans 'Didn't' Ghost Her After Pee Incident: 'We Just Stopped Talking'