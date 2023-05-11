'Below Deck' 's Ben Robinson Is Engaged to Kiara Cabral: 'Luckiest Man Alive'

It's official: Below Deck's Ben Robinson is engaged!

Robinson, 42, announced his new fiancée Kiara Cabral said "yes" in an Instagram post on Thursday. Sharing four engagement photos that fittingly featured the lovebirds on a boat, he revealed a bit about the joyous moment.

"After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose…" wrote the chef. "I feel like the luckiest man alive!"

Robinson also had a message of thanks — not just to Cabral, 28, but all of his loved ones. "Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn't have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

Cabral shared the photos on her own feed with a sweet caption: "TO US💍💖 im speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love❤️❤️"

Kiara Cabral

Ahead of the engagement, Cabral and Robinson spent time together in Rome. She shared a photo of their travels as they stood on the Spanish Steps. A quick dive into her Instagram account shows the couple has been going strong since 2020.

In 2019, the chef joined the Bravo spinoff Below Deck Mediterranean when he was tapped by Captain Sandy Yawn to replace controversial galley head Anastasia Surmava.

"It was really good timing," he shared during a Below Deck after show. "I have a catering company, and I don't think I had a whole lot going on at that point. It was very serendipitous, it was a good thing. It needed to happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.