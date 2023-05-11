'Below Deck' 's Ben Robinson Is Engaged to Kiara Cabral: 'Luckiest Man Alive'

Chef Ben Robinson, 42, has been dating Kiara Cabral, 28, for four years

By
Published on May 11, 2023 02:57 PM
Ben Robinson and Kiara Cabral
Photo: Kiara Cabral

It's official: Below Deck's Ben Robinson is engaged!

Robinson, 42, announced his new fiancée Kiara Cabral said "yes" in an Instagram post on Thursday. Sharing four engagement photos that fittingly featured the lovebirds on a boat, he revealed a bit about the joyous moment.

"After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose…" wrote the chef. "I feel like the luckiest man alive!"

Robinson also had a message of thanks — not just to Cabral, 28, but all of his loved ones. "Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn't have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

Cabral shared the photos on her own feed with a sweet caption: "TO US💍💖 im speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love❤️❤️"

Ben Robinson and Kiara Cabral
Kiara Cabral

Ahead of the engagement, Cabral and Robinson spent time together in Rome. She shared a photo of their travels as they stood on the Spanish Steps. A quick dive into her Instagram account shows the couple has been going strong since 2020.

In 2019, the chef joined the Bravo spinoff Below Deck Mediterranean when he was tapped by Captain Sandy Yawn to replace controversial galley head Anastasia Surmava.

"It was really good timing," he shared during a Below Deck after show. "I have a catering company, and I don't think I had a whole lot going on at that point. It was very serendipitous, it was a good thing. It needed to happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach Says It Meant 'the World' Being a Part of 'Below Deck' for 10 Years
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' 's Captain Lee Rosbach Closes Out 'Magical' Tenure on Bravo: 'It Feels Right'
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Gary Accuses Daisy of 'Spitefully Hooking Up' with Newly Single Colin in Season 4
Captain Lee and Camille Lamb
'Below Deck' : Captain Lee — and Ousted Stew Camille — Shore Up Fresh Drama in Midseason Trailer
Below Deck: Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum
'Below Deck' : Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum
Christine Brown boyfriend David
Who Is Christine Brown's Fiancé? All About David Woolley
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Has 'No Shame' About Former Addiction: 'I Should Have Been Dead 10 Times Over'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon" Episode 16186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Sandy, Captain Lee (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Captain Lee Rosbach Says He Owes Captain Sandy Yawn for Taking Over for Him on 'Below Deck'
https://www.instagram.com/alexiswaters_/. Alexis Waters/Instagram
'Bachelor' Alum Alexis Waters Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Tyler Fernandez
chris kattan engagement
Chris Kattan Is Engaged to Girlfriend Maria Libri: 'Life Gives You Gifts When You're Not Looking' (Exclusive)
Francesca Farago, Jesse Sulli
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' 's Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals He'll Be Returning Later This Season
Hannah Ferrier
Below Deck's Hannah Ferrier Announces Engagement 4 Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Ava
Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit 'Below Deck' Season Early: 'One of the Most Humbling Experiences of My Life'
Peter Hunziker
Below Deck Mediterranean's Peter Hunziker Apologizes for 'Offensive' Post 6 Weeks After Firing
Kyle-Viljoen-Engagement-01-110822
'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged: 'You Have Made My Heart Full'