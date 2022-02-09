The couple has been together for over four years

Below Deck Alum Josiah Carter Is Engaged to Boyfriend Michael Groves: 'I Said Yes'

Congratulations are in order!

Below Deck alum Josiah Carter is engaged to his longtime boyfriend, Michael Groves. The former reality star announced the happy news on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of the romantic proposal.

In the photo, Carter is seen covering his face in excitement as Groves kneels down on one knee during a trip to the French Alps. Instead of a ring, Groves offered Carter a watch.

"We're engaged! ⌚️💜," Carter captioned the post.

In another snapshot, the happy couple is seen embracing each other post-engagement, with the watch visible on Carter's wrist. Another features the couple pouring wine and enjoying dinner with friends to celebrate the special occasion.

"He asked, and I said yes," Carter wrote on his Instagram Story.

Carter appeared on Below Deck's sixth season on Bravo, which aired in 2019. He's also been part of seasons one and two of Below Deck Galley Talk — a commentary spinoff on the network.

Carter's fellow Below Deck stars swarmed the comments section with congratulatory messages for their friend.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nastia Surmava left a comment that read "STOP!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 😍😍😍😍." And his season-six crewmate Ross Inia commented, as well: "This is amazing @josiahcarter_ and @mikestg365so happy for you both!!! Congratulations 🙌👏❤️" he said.

Carter and Groves have been dating for over four years. At the end of 2021, Carter shared an anniversary post in honor of his partner. "Happy anniversary (for yesterday) to this dreamboat," he captioned a pic of himself and Groves at a wedding. "Love you more now than our first date 4 years ago, here's to the next 4 years."

And in 2020, Carter and Groves "became parents" after they adopted a puppy named River together.