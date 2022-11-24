''Below Deck' ' 's Kyle Dickard Arrested After Storming a Soccer Field, Allegedly Trying to Bribe Cops

Kyle Dickard was arrested last weekend after he ran onto the soccer field during a game at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

By
Published on November 24, 2022 03:26 PM
Below Deck Adventure Season 1 cast - Kyle Dickard
Photo: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure star Kyle Dickard has found himself in some legal trouble.

The reality star, 24, was arrested last weekend after he ran onto the soccer field during a game at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Dickard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but he did share a video of himself running onto the pitch and also his mug shot with the caption, "How it started vs. How it ended 😅 I would of scored if I had a belt on…js."

According to the police report, as security attempted to apprehend Dickard, he did not comply, and at one point he "swung his arm to evade security, striking the security guard in the face."

After he was tackled to the ground, he was then instructed to move to a different spot, but instead "ran back onto the field," per the police report. He was then tackled once more by security.

Continuing to thwart efforts made by security to subdue him, Dickard "again resisted by tensing his body and pulling his arms away," according to the document.

As Dickard continued to resist arrest, the police report said his actions "caused the crowd to become unruly, throwing beer cans at security and police." The document added, "The defendant's direct actions also incited several others to run onto the field, further inciting the crowd and breaching the peace."

Once he was placed in custody, Dickard then made "multiple offers" to "break off," per the document, and offered to pay authorities $300 to let him go.

Dickard was charged with one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting an officer without violence and another for bribery of or by a public servant, per a booking report seen by PEOPLE.

So far, he has paid $750 of his $7,500 bond, according to a bond report seen by PEOPLE.

