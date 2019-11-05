Below Deck's Abbi Murphy Marries Greek Beau After Getting Engaged Via Text Message

Abbi Murphy has officially dropped her anchor!

On Tuesday, the Below Deck star announced on Instagram that she is a married woman, having tied the knot with her longtime love, Patrick.

Her news came hours after the pair got engaged via text message on Monday’s episode of the Bravo show.

“Yes… we actually got married,” Murphy wrote, captioning a sweet photo of her and her husband cuddling up, where a large diamond sparkler can be seen on her left hand.

“The wedding was at a town hall in Plymouth, Massachusetts,” she continued. “We are wearing home-made rope rings made by my dad’s girlfriend’s elementary school student. My dad was there and it was a beautiful, meaningful and simple ceremony. We didn’t want or need a fancy wedding because we only needed each other in that moment.”

“Now we are happy, sailing, living in Greece ❤️” Murphy added.

Patrick, a Greek sailboat captain, used to be Murphy’s boss but stopped working with her when she joined the Below Deck cast.

The distance allowed Murphy to better appreciate the pair’s romance which she had previously characterized as a purely sexual, non-committal relationship — and even nearly hooked up with her TV boss, boson Ashton Pienaar, earlier in the season.

However, her feelings shifted on Monday night’s episode.

“With Patrick, I’ve just been really naive and stupid thinking he was just my boyfriend, f— buddy thing when in reality we have something special,” Murphy said. “Being around hot guys has made me actually realize, ‘Oh s—, I’m not interested in anybody else!'”

The two exchanged their first “I love yous” via text message before Patrick popped the question.

Murphy immediately said yes.

“Guess what guys! I got engaged tonight!” she told stewardesses Courtney Skippon and Simone Mashile. “This guy said he loved me for the first time via text message, and then I said, ‘I love you too.’ And then he said, ‘Do you want to marry me?’ and I said, ‘Yeah sure, why not?’ “

Image zoom Abbi Murphy Laurent Basset/Bravo

As happy as Murphy was, Skippton was a little skeptical.

“To get engaged via text? Someone you were with for two years all of a sudden tells you they love you via text? My eyes are rolling all the way off the boat,” she told viewers.

But Murphy wasn’t questioning anything.

“This whole engagement thing may be abrupt, but I get the gut feeling and go with that choice,” she said. “We’re just going to party, I don’t even want a ring!”

Later, Abbi talked to Patrick on the phone — telling Below Deck viewers, “Since my engagement, I feel like now I’m always thinking about Patrick. He’s on my mind constantly, it’s just crazy!”

Patrick seemed equally thrilled with the news. “I am happy I get to marry you,” he said. “Looking forward.”

He even responded sweetly when Murphy told him, “We can just sail away. And then if we get a divorce, it’ll be like a breakup.”

“If we get a divorce in how many years or whatever, those will be the best years,” he said.

“Aww you’re so sweet,” Murphy responded.

Below Deck airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.