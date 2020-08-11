Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier Speaks Out After Being Accused of Having Drugs On-Board

Chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier was accused of keeping drugs in her cabin during the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is defending herself after she was accused on of stashing drugs aboard the yacht.

On Monday night's episode of the hit Bravo series, bosun Malia White reported Ferrier, the ship's chief stewardess, to Captain Sandy Yawn for having Valium and a weed pen in their cabin. Ferrier was then confronted by Yawn, 55, about what was found — before the episode concluded on a cliffhanger.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the episode, White claimed that she saw Ferrier take Valium in an attempt to get her anxiety under control after she had a panic attack over Chef Kiko’s departure.

"I think in that moment when she asked for Valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season,” said White, 30. “That’s when it became a real serious thing for me.”

White also denied to host Andy Cohen that she reported Ferrier as revenge for her rooming situation: "I already had my bunk at that point, so, yeah, it was because it was my duty to. I don’t want to lose my licensing."

Ferrier, who was live-tweeting the episode, defended herself by sharing a photo of the drugs in question.

"I like Malia’s arranging skills,” she wrote on Twitter. “So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown…”

In another tweet responding to a fan, Ferrier reiterated that the medications were legal.

"No...she went into my cabin AFTER we had the fight about cabin arrangements...Then went through my handbag and took a photo of my prescribed medication and legal CBD and sent it to Sandy," she wrote.

However, on WWHL, White claimed that having drugs — prescription or otherwise — violates charter policy, telling Cohen, "It’s not legal to take Valium on a yacht unsupervised, whether you have a prescription or not."

"Hannah knows that what she was doing was wrong," she said. "She knows that it’s against the rules."

Ferrier — who is currently seven months pregnant with her first child — said in early June that that the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean will be her last.

"I think I'm probably done," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, 'I don't want [that].' "

"I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don't want to get to the stage where I'm locked into yachting and there's nothing else in my life except that," Ferrier continued. "It's a bit different if you're captain, but as a chief stew? They just don't seem like very happy people to me."

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.