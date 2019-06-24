Bella Thorne Posts Saucy Photo of Ex Tana Mongeau Hours After YouTuber's Engagement News

Bella Thorne will always love her ex Tana Mongeau.

On Monday, Thorne, 21, shared an Instagram photo of herself and Mongeau sharing an intimate embrace while on a yacht in honor of the YouTube star’s 21st birthday.

“Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” Thorne captioned the heartfelt post.

The sweet tribute comes just hours after Mongeau announced online that she was engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

“JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” she tweeted on Monday morning, writing in a separate message an hour later, “I’m……. Engaged………”

Mongeau dismissed rumors that the pair, who began making videos together about their relationship last month, were playing a joke on their followers.

In response to a tweet from a fan who wrote that they would be “pissed” if their engagement turned out to be a stunt, Mongeau wrote, “it’s not. i’m engaged. holy f—.”

Paul, 22, has yet to post about their engagement on Twitter, although shortly before the celebrations began, the controversial YouTuber — who received criticism earlier this year after driving blindfolded through traffic — wrote that he didn’t know if he was “ready for vegas with tana for her 21st…”

Mongeau, who is currently filming a reality show with MTV that centers around her milestone birthday, also posted about the pair’s engagement on Instagram.

Seemingly documenting part of the proposal on her Instagram Story, the YouTuber shared a video of a giant cake, which was topped with a giant prop diamond ring and the words “Will you marry me, Tana?” written on it.

Prior to her whirlwind romance with Paul, Mongeau dated Thorne for a little over a year.

In February, Thorne revealed on Twitter that the two had split.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Thorne shared.

Mongeau also shared the news writing, “i love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.”

Mongeau also reassured fans that there is no bad blood between the former couple.

“There’s no negativity at all,” Mongeau tweeted.

Image zoom Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau Kevin Mazur/Getty

However, the YouTuber wasn’t exactly in the best of spirits following the breakup.

“Love you both as long as you’re happy,” one fan wrote to Mongeau, to which she wrote back “i’m not fully. this obviously breaks my heart. i will be though. as long as she is.”

Thorne has yet to publicly congratulate Mongeau on her engagement to Paul.

However, it appears she wishes the couple well as the Famous in Love star liked an Instagram post of them together, which shows Paul and Mongeau posing outside of a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

“Never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY,” Mongeau wrote alongside the slideshow of photos of her smiling in Paul’s arms with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV behind them adorned with a red bow.

Image zoom Instagram

Although Mongeau and Paul claim to have gotten engaged, many of their fans are not so certain, as their relationship status has never been clear.

Shortly after the pair began posting videos together, Paul admitted in one of his videos that their relationship was “real, but it’s also not.”

“This whole thing with Tana is like escalating. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s real, but it’s also not. But it also is, so it’s weird, man. I don’t know what it’s going to turn into. Stay tuned,” he said in a video uploaded May 9.

In a video uploaded June 6, Josh Peck asked Mongeau whether they were actually together.

“I don’t know. Sometimes,” she said, laughing. “I feel like that’s such a YouTube answer.”