Bella Thorne Says She's 'Very Happy' with Boyfriend After Tana Mongeau's Engagement to Jake Paul

Bella Thorne may have gotten upset about her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau’s engagement, but that doesn’t mean she’s not feeling good about her own relationship.

Almost a week after Mongeau, 21, announced that she had gotten engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul while celebrating her birthday, the Famous in Love actress, 21, posted a series of cuddly photos with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

The images were taken while the pair, who are currently in a long-distance relationship, enjoyed the sun together on a boat during a trip to Sicily, Italy.

Sitting on the Italian singer’s lap, Thorne flashes the camera a big smile in one photo, while in another she gives her boyfriend a kiss on the lips. “I’m very happy w you,” Thorne captioned the photos, adding a blue heart emoji.

Whatever lingering feelings might exist between Thorne and Mongeau, the YouTuber appears to support her ex’s new relationship as Mongeau “liked” Thorne’s image.

Thorne was first spotted alongside Mascolo, 25, in April — just days after she announced her split from boyfriend Mod Sun.

Thorne’s post also came less than 24 hours after Paul, 22, uploaded a YouTube video documenting his proposal to Mongeau.

Titled, “WE ACTUALLY GOT ENGAGED,” the 14-minute long video follows Paul as he planned the big proposal, leading up to the moment when he got down on one knee.

“What do I say, like I do or whatever? Yeah, I do. I’ll marry you,” Mongeau remarks in the video, before playfully chastising Paul for putting her diamond ring on the “wrong finger.”

Image zoom (L-R) Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Jake Paul/Youtube

The title of the video was also likely a comment on the continuing speculation about whether the pair are really engaged or if they’re playing a prank on their followers.

Seemingly adding to the questions fans have about their relationship, on Friday, Mongeau posted a photo from the pair’s proposal, captioning it: “when ur real life engagement raises ur instagram engagement > 😍 HI FIANCÉE.”

Just hours after Mongeau announced news of her engagement earlier this week, Thorne shared a slideshow of photos, which show her crying on her Finsta account, which is an alternative Instagram account that is often more honest.

“When ur ex gets engaged 😭” Thorne captioned the post, to which Mongeau commented, “OMG.”

Image zoom Bella Thorne Bella Thorne Instagram

Earlier on Monday, the actress also shared an Instagram photo of herself and Mongeau sharing an intimate embrace in honor of the social media star’s 21st birthday.

“Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” Thorne captioned the heartfelt post.

In February, Thorne shared that she and Mongeau had split after a little over a year of dating. “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Thorne wrote on social media.

Mongeau went on to reassure fans that there is no bad blood between the former couple.

“There’s no negativity at all,” Mongeau tweeted, adding in a separate message, “I love her forever don’t get that twisted.”