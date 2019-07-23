Bella Thorne Shares Note to Mom About Their Relationship: 'I'm Grateful We Have Time to Mend'

Bella Thorne and her mother, Tamara Thorne, have made amends — though their relationship is still “f—ed up.”

On Monday, the 21-year-old actress — whose new book of poetry, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, is out now — shared a collage of photos of herself and her mother to Instagram, along with a photo of a handwritten note penned to Tamara.

“Dear mother, I’m sorry for the words I have said,” read the note, which Bella transcribed in the caption. “I needed to get them out from lingering underneath my skin…”

“I know your life hasn’t been perfect and I know that that’s why mine hasn’t been either,” Bella continued. “Everything in life is a mystery but what’s not, is this infinite undying love I have for you.”

The Famous In Love star went on to explain that she and Tamara have had ups and downs through the years, but are now in a better place.

“Our relationship is f–ed up but I’m glad we are here,” Bella wrote. “I’m grateful we have time to mend. I love you mommy ❤️.”

Bella didn’t specify what caused the strain.

The Disney Channel alum has been open about her tough childhood. Back in January, she got candid about the sexual abuse she endured as a child.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14…” she wrote in a candid Instagram post. “I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did.”

“But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive,” she added, “Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup.”

On Twitter, she elaborated, writing: “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person. #timesup”

At the time, Tamara claimed to the Daily Mail that she was unaware her daughter had suffered any abuse.

“It’s a private family matter and I only just found out now,” Tamara told the outlet. “I’m just talking to a therapist about it. I’m processing it. It’s not something I knew about before.”