The future of Bella Thorne‘s Famous in Love is up in the air.

On Tuesday, the actress responded to a report that the Freeform show in which she stars had been canceled after two seasons.

“If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset,” Thorne, 20, tweeted in reply.

“Very hurtful freeform,” she wrote. “I woulda liked a phone call maybe.”

Reps for the Freeform drama — a series of books that were adapted for TV by the team behind Pretty Little Liars — told PEOPLE that a cancellation is not confirmed and that no decision has been made at this time.

Thorne stars as Paige Townsen in the series, which premiered in April 2017 and was created by I. Marlene King and Rebecca Serle.

The plot focuses on a college student who is picked to star in a major movie franchise, and all of the craziness that comes along with it.

“I relate to her in many ways,” Thorne told PEOPLE in 2015. “She gets caught up in this harsh world with the paparazzi and media and everything else, and struggles with how to handle it.”

“It’s something I’ve dealt with and it’s hard,” she said. “I like that we see her whole way in.”