Bella Thorne is leaving us speechless.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday evening’s episode of Speechless, the starlet plays Cassidy, a politically incorrect celebrity who agrees to go to prom with JJ (Micah Fowler) in order for him to make his girlfriend, Izzy, jealous.

But her real motive for attending the dance with JJ, who uses a wheelchair, quickly becomes clear as their cringe-worthy conversation unfolds.

Bella Thorne in Speechless

“I can’t believe you’re here! What made you agree to come?” JJ asks.

“I already said I thought you were cute,” says Cassidy, who quickly cuts to the chase of why she’s really going to the dance. “Anyway, I also wanted some insight about your experience because we’re doing this movie right now and it’s about a character who’s in a wheelchair. And I just feel like we might be on the wrong side of some disability issues.”

And just why does she have concerns? “All the super angry people protesting every day in wheelchairs,” she says.

As Cassidy further explains the script, it’s clear why the protestors are angry.

Bella Thorne and

“Actually, I’m not in the chair the whole time. See, I dance in the second half after I get healed,” she says. “So basically I want to die because I can’t walk, which means I can’t dance, which is like what I’m born to do. So, right before I throw myself off the cliff …”

While explaining the plot, she realizes from the looks on the faces of her limo audience that the script is in need of “some rewrites.”

In an attempt to make the conversation light and move on from the topic, JJ asks Cassidy about her singing career. But like her movie script, that also isn’t pleasant on the ears.

When she gives a preview of her vocal talents, her friends are once again stunned — and not in a good way.

Speechless airs Fridays (8:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.