Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo tied the knot in Louisiana on June 5

Bella Robertson Posts Sweet 'Golden' Birthday Tribute for Husband Jacob Mayo: 'I Love You the Most'

Bella (Robertson) Mayo is wishing her husband, Jacob Mayo, the happiest of birthdays.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 18, celebrated Jacob's "golden birthday" — he turned 22 on July 22 — with a sweet Instagram tribute, sharing photos from the pair's June 5 nuptials.

"Happy Golden Birthday to the you, @jacobdmayo!! YOU are golden," she captioned her post on Thursday. "You make me the happiest girl in the world every single day with your love, strength, and many different voices:-) I couldn't say enough good things about you!"

"You push yourself, and everyone around you to be the best they can be and anyone who knows you benefits from it," she continued. "I'm so thankful I get to be your sweet pea, baby girl, and wifey 4ever. I love you the most Jacob Mayo!!!"

Commenting on Bella's post, Jacob wrote: "Love you baby girl. ♥️"

Bella Robertson Jacob Mayo and Bella Robertson | Credit: Bella Robertson/INSTAGRAM

Bella also shared photos on her Instagram Story from their time celebrating at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Posting shots from their trip to his own Instagram Story, Jacob wrote: "My favorite birthday present, my wife."

Bella and Jacob announced their engagement in November 2020 after six months of dating. They tied the knot last month at the Louisiana farm of Bella's parents, Willie and Korie Robertson.

"6.5.21 was easily the best day of my life," she wrote on Instagram two days after the ceremony. "I love you forever and ever."

Posting pics from their big day, Jacob wrote: "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Mayo 🤎 #Bae4ever #IfYouLikeItPutARingOnIt."