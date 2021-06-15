Bella (Robertson) Mayo and husband Jacob Mayo have wrapped up their honeymoon after tying the knot earlier this month.

The newlyweds commemorated their vacation on the island of Petit Saint Vincent on their respective Instagram pages Monday, with Bella, 18, sharing two photos of her and Jacob wearing snorkeling masks.

"Peace out honeymoon. peace out little fishies. absolutely not ever peace out to being married to @jacobdmayo - best adventure of my life!!" the Duck Dynasty star captioned her post.

Jacob also posted a series of photos from the trip, writing, "Off my face by Justin Bieber is how I feel. Honeymooning with bell forever. ♥️🔥"

Following the honeymoon, Bella's mom Korie Robertson shared a selfie of her with the couple on her own Instagram account.

"Picked up these two lovebirds yesterday," Korie, 47, wrote atop the sweet snap on her Story.

Bella, the youngest daughter of Korie and Willie Robertson, officially wed Jacob on June 5 at her parents' Louisiana farm, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The couple got engaged in November after six months of dating. Sharing the exciting news to Instagram on Nov. 27, Bella wrote: "I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!"

"I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever," she continued alongside a black-and-white photo booth snap of herself cuddled up with Jacob.

Jacob also commemorated the moment he got down on one knee inside of a decorated barn, sharing a series of snaps from when Bella said "yes" to his proposal.