Bella Hadid to Appear in Season 3 of Ramy — Her First Role on a Scripted Series

Bella Hadid can officially add actress to her resume.

The 25-year-old supermodel is set to join the third season of Hulu's Ramy as a recurring character, Deadline and Variety report.

Created by Ramy Youssef, the comedy stars Hiam Abbass, Mohammed Amer, May Calamwy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli, Amr Waked and Steve Way. Youssef, who is the lead actor in the series, serves as its writer, executive producer and director.

"The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood," Hulu's synopsis reads. "Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists."

On Wednesday, Youssef celebrated Hadid's casting news by sharing the Variety report on his Instagram Story.

Hadid's latest gig comes after she opened up about the criticism she's faced over her appearance. The star, who covers Vogue's April 2022 issue, told the publication, "I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me."

"But over the years," Bella said, she "became a good actress," who learned to "put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face."

