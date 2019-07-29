Lori Loughlin's Daughters Return to Instagram to Wish Mom Happy Birthday After Scandal

Three months after she deactivated her Instagram account, Isabella “Bella” Giannulli was back on the platform on Sunday, sharing a post to wish her mom, Lori Loughlin, a happy birthday.

Bella, 20, shared a photo of herself and Loughlin, who turned 55 on Sunday.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” she captioned the black-and-white photo. Bella previously deleted her account following the news of Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s alleged involvement in the headline-making college admissions scandal.

Loughlin’s younger daughter, Olivia Jade, 19, also spread some love to her mom on her special day, commenting on her sister’s post, “my people” with a heart emoji. On Monday, she also dedicated her own post to Loughlin on her account, writing, “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much.” The post marks her first since news of the scandal broke.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to Present ‘United Front’ as New Court Date Is Revealed

Candace Cameron Bure, Loughlin’s Fuller House costar, added to the birthday wishes, commenting on Bella’s post, “Happy birthday to your mama!!!!!!!”

Bure’s daughter, Natasha, 20, added her own comment, writing, “Happy Birthday Lori. Sweetest photo,” as did Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, who commented with two heart emojis.

Before Bella walked away from Instagram in April, she remained silent on her pages in the wake of the scandal involving her parents, as had Olivia.

On her birthday, Loughlin and her husband, 56, were snapped on their way to church in Southern California. The actress was wearing a gray jersey dress and Birkenstocks, while the fashion designer opted for a blue button-down shirt and white pants.

Image zoom Lori Loughlin and Massmimo Giannulli TheImageDirect.com

Loughlin and Giannulli were both arrested back in March on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Documents allege that the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The couple plead not guilty after turning down a plea deal in April because it included jail time. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

Image zoom Lori Loughlin GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Why Lori Loughlin’s ‘Only Choice’ Was to Plead Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to next appear in court on Aug. 27. At the hearing, the couple is expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys, as they are being represented by attorneys from the same law firm.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” documents obtained by Mercury News stated. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations.”

Since the news of the scandal broke in March, neither Bella nor Olivia Jade have been charged in connection with the scheme, and it is not known whether they were even aware of it.