Bell Media Launching Workplace Review Following Longtime CTV Anchor Lisa LaFlamme's Dismissal

A week after legendary CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme revealed she is parting ways with the network because its parent company, Bell Media, decided not to renew her contract, the circumstances surrounding her surprise exit are getting a closer look.

Bell media released a statement on Twitter Friday announcing the company is launching an investigation into the matter.

"In a news organization, making a change at the anchor desk is always a difficult decision," the statement read. "We knew that many viewers and members of the CTV family would be disappointed that Lisa LaFlamme would be leaving her position as Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor. She has made an important contribution to Canadian television news over the past 35 years. CTV regrets that the way in which her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression about how CTV regards Lisa and her remarkable career.

The statement continued, "We have always taken matters regarding discrimination seriously and are committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment for all our employees, devoid of any toxic behavior. Consistent with our policies, we are taking steps to initiate an independent third-party internal review workplace review of our of newsroom which will take place over the following weeks."

Mark O'Neill/CTV

LaFlamme, 58, announced Monday via Twitter that her contract was not being renewed, admitting that she was going through "a range of emotions."

"For 35 years I have had the privilege to be welcomed into your homes and deliver the news on a nightly basis, so I felt you should hear this directly from me," she began. "On June 29th I was informed that Bell Media made a 'business decision' to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News."

She continued, "I was blindsided, and I'm still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision," adding that she was asked not to tell her coworkers or "the public until the specifics of my exit could be resolved. That has now happened."

LaFlamme was CTV News' National Affairs Correspondent for more than 10 years before serving as the anchor for CTV National News since 2011.

Speaking on the significance of the last three decades, LaFlamme said they've meant "everything" to her from reporting on "consequential events" like war, natural disasters, COVID-19, and the Olympics.

"This is a trust I have never taken for granted as a reporter and as an anchor," LaFlamme said in the video, which has nearly 2 million views. "I am forever grateful to you such loyal viewers for sharing in the belief that news delivered with integrity and truth strengthens our democracy."

She confessed that she didn't see her journey coming to an end so quickly, saying, "I still thought I'd have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives."