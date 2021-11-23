Bel-Air Introduces New Fresh Prince in First Teaser — Watch

The Fresh Prince is getting deep.

The first teaser for Peacock's original series Bel-Air was revealed on Tuesday, setting the tone for a dramatic recreation of the beloved '90s series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The clip shows Will, played by freshman actor Jabari Banks, falling into a pool and swimming underwater to get to a throne. Around him, reminders of his old life in West Philadelphia float by.

"This is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down," narrates Will Smith, using the words from the original Fresh Prince theme song.

"I looked at my kingdom. I was finally there to sit on my throne," he continues, as Banks is seen sitting confidently in his throne underwater, a crown on his head.

Nods to Smith's original, self-named character are evident, from his narration to the Jordan sneakers Banks wears.

Will Smith, left, and new "Fresh Prince" star, Jabari Banks. Will Smith, left, and new "Fresh Prince" star, Jabari Banks. | Credit: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank; Peacock

Bel-Air will air on Peacock in 2022. The series was inspired by a viral fan film of the same name, created by Morgan Cooper. Cooper imagined the NBC sitcom as a drama instead of a comedy, and was brought on as an executive producer, director and co-writer of the adaptation.

"With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series," Cooper said in a statement alongside the teaser Tuesday. "Because Bel-Air is a drama, we're able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn't do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format."