Ahead of the Feb. 13 premiere, PEOPLE has exclusive photos of Bel-Air, a dramatic recreation of the beloved '90s series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Welcome to Bel-Air! See First Look Photos of Peacock's Dramatic Reboot Starring Jabari Banks

The Fresh Prince is headed to Bel-Air!

With a little over a month to go until Bel-Air premieres on Peacock, PEOPLE is giving fans the first look at the new series with 10 exclusive photos.

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a dramatic recreation of the beloved '90s series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The series will follow Will, played by newcomer Jabari Banks, as he embarks on his journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of the Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles.

While Will gets acclimated to his new life in the affluent community, viewers will be re-introduced to a new era of the beloved Fresh Prince characters, including Phillip Banks (Adrian Holmes), Vivian Banks (Cassandra Freeman), Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan), Hilary Banks (Coco Jones), Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar), Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola), Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) and Lisa (Simone Joy Jones).

The new cast is pictured in the stills, with one image showing Will gazing out of the car window as Jazz drives him around his new community.

Another image shows Will having what appears to be a serious discussion with Uncle Phil on the basketball court.

Other photos show Carlton and Will together in a library, Geoffrey and Phillip dressed in suits, Phillip speaking into a microphone at an event and Lisa chatting with Carlton.

There are also solo shots of the series regulars, including one of Will smiling as he walks on his school's campus, one of Vivian smiling with a champagne glass in hand, and one of a serious-looking Hilary.

In addition to the photos, Will Smith, the original Fresh Prince who is now serving as executive producer, shared the official trailer on social media Monday. The dramatic new clip shows Will arriving in Bel-Air for the first time in 10 years.

After Hilary helps him change his appearance to "something fit for a prince," Will begins to reunite with each family member and adjust to his new life as viewers get a sense of his dark past in West Philadelphia.

"I'm glad you're safe, we'll talk later," Uncle Phil tells Will as they share an embrace.

Adds Carlton: "You're a long way from home, Will... I hope one day we can talk about why you're really here."

The trailer then cuts to footage of Will's time in Philly, which includes fights, guns and a run-in with police.

As time goes on, Will grows increasingly frustrated with his adjustment to Bel-Air and is later reminded by Uncle Phil to "be patient." Their conversation inspires him to make the most of his second chance and the trailer finishes with a voiceover of Will saying, "There's no going back."

Bel-Air was inspired by a viral fan film of the same name, created by Morgan Cooper.

Cooper imagined the NBC sitcom as a drama instead of a comedy and was brought on as an executive producer, director and co-writer of the adaptation.

"With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series," he says in a statement. "Because Bel-Air is a drama, we're able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn't do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format."

Cooper adds that the series will involve more serious, prevalent themes about race. "We're able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family," he says.

T.J. Brady, the series' executive producer and showrunner, echoed Cooper's sentiments in a statement of his own.

"At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family," Brady says. "We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series - Will's life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now."

"It's been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time," Brady adds. "The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy."

The first teaser for the series was released in November.

The clip shows Will falling into a pool and swimming underwater to get to a throne. Around him, reminders of his old life in West Philadelphia float by as Smith narrates the clip.

Bel-Air will release the first three episodes, which are one hour each, on Super Bowl Sunday. The season's remaining seven episodes will each be released weekly.