Bachelor in Paradise: Bekah Martinez Shades Tia Booth for Colton Underwood Storyline — Again

Bekah Martinez is at again.

On Tuesday’s season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Tia Booth spent most of her time pining over Colton Underwood — and her fellow Bachelor alum Martinez was less than impressed.

While watching the episode, Martinez openly threw shade at Booth.

“Tia: I’m in love with Colton,” she tweeted. “Also Tia: I have all of his contact info but decided not to talk to him for 2 months and rely on a TV show to bring us together.”

“Take a shot every time Tia says Colton’s name,” she quipped alongside a GIF of someone stumbling around, drunk.

Tia: I’m in love with Colton Also Tia: I have all of his contact info but decided not to talk to him for 2 months and rely on a TV show to bring us together — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) August 8, 2018

“take a shot every time time Tia says Colton’s name” pic.twitter.com/IGEW9CEE2W — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) August 8, 2018

Of course, that’s not the first time Martinez has put Booth and Underwood on blast. Last month, she slammed the pair for pursuing a relationship on Paradise following his stint vying for Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette. (To catch you up, Booth and Underwood dated briefly before he was cast on the show, which Kufrin wasn’t aware of. After their history was revealed, Booth appeared on the show to reassure Kufrin that she had her blessing to keep dating Underwood — only to return several weeks later having changed her mind. Kufrin ultimately sent Underwood home after hometown dates, though she insisted it had nothing to do with the situation with Booth.)

“Tia + Colton: ‘Yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! We’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in Paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol),” Martinez tweeted.

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Booth Sets the Record Straight About Her History with The Bachelorette‘s Colton Underwood

She later apologized, writing: “I woke up this morning realizing I regret blasting Tia + Colton on social media. Regardless of my feelings about the situation, a sarcastic tweet is not the way to handle it. There ARE less petty/immature routes to take, and I HAD promised Tia months ago I’d stop the s—talking.”

“I got heated and caught up in what I was feeling and wanted people to hate on them cause I felt like the situation was unjust,” she added. “It’s really not my place to be the justice police, as much as I wish it was.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.