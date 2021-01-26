Bekah Martinez Says She and Her Boyfriend Have 'Talked' About Having an 'Open Relationship'

Bekah Martinez isn't afraid to embrace her non-traditional views on relationships.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the former Bachelor contestant opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, saying that while the two are currently monogamous, they've discussed the idea of redefining their relationship in the future.

"We've talked before about, like, I want to get married, but like, 'I don't know if I want to have sex with you for the rest of my life,'" she said. "And so we've talked about that maybe one day we'd have an open relationship."

Martinez, 25, said Leonard was "possibly open" to the idea.

"He's not that jealous," she said, adding that no matter what the future may hold, she and Leonard will always be committed to one another. "We have two kids together and we live together and love each other."

Martinez and Leonard share two children: daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 2, and son Franklin James, 7 months.

Last year, Martinez opened up about how her sex life with Leonard has changed since having kids together — especially since they conceived their daughter early on in their relationship.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez and family | Credit: Bekah Martinez/ Instagram

"I got preggo three months into dating. We didn't have a 'sex life' really established before pregnancy and kids, so we've kind of never known any different with each other," she said on Instagram at the time.

Admitting that getting pregnant at the early stages of her relationship was "so f---ing hard," Martinez said the couple almost didn't make it.

"Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked," she said. "I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. I worried my child's parents would hate each other. But we made it. And came out stronger than ever."

The Chatty Broads podcast co-host also shared how back-to-back pregnancies impacted her, noting that she plans to take a break before she welcomes any more new additions.