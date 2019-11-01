Bekah Martinez Accepts This Rose! See Her Bachelorette-Inspired Halloween Costume with Daughter Ruth

Bekah Martinez is accepting this rose!

The Bachelor alum, 24, poked fun at the reality franchise through her Halloween costume with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz.

“[M]y hair extensions and I are so grateful to be a part of this journey. #HappyHalloween 😉🌹,” Martinez wrote in the caption for the photo. Earlier in the day, the mother of one said in one of her Instagram Stories that her costume “is not throwing shade at anyone in particular,” but was meant to be “all in good fun.”

In the snap, Martinez wears a sparkly gold gown and a long blonde wig as she snuggles up to Leonard, 30, and holds a red rose just like the ones that get passed out on the show. Leonard wears a gray suit and a picture of Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison‘s face over his.

The couple’s 8-month-old daughter wears a green ensemble with a rose-covered hat, which Martinez revealed on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day that she had made by hand.

“[A]nd yes spoiler alert, chris harrison will be rocking the mullet this season,” she joked in the comments, referring to her beau’s hair peeking out of the Harrison mask.

Martinez and Leonard started dating in 2018, learning they were expecting three months into their relationship. The pair welcomed little Ruth on Feb. 2 of this year.

The reality star hasn’t shied away from the difficult parts of motherhood, and how her pregnancy put a strain on her relationship with Leonard, who is the founder of a rock climbing gym in Long Beach.

In July, Martinez revealed on her Instagram Stories that any “animosity” she and Leonard experienced during her pregnancy vanished once Ruth was born.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez's baby Bekah Martinez/ Instagram

“It’s funny because a lot of people say the first year of having a baby is the hardest, but for us, the hardest year of our relationship was while I was pregnant,” she said.

“A lot of the animosity and stress and resentment we were holding towards each other went away when we had her, which I’m grateful for, but I wish we got to have fun while I was pregnant,” she added.

If their Halloween costumes are any indication, the family of three is making up for it now!