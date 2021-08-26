Howie Mandel's Daughter Jackie Shultz Gets America's Got Talent Fans Exclusive Backstage Access

Howie Mandel got dressed to impress for the latest episode of America's Got Talent — but his daughter Jackie Shultz may have poked fun at her papa's plum ensemble before the comedian took his seat at the judge's table.

Shultz, 37, who will serve as a special correspondent on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) throughout this season of AGT, took PEOPLE behind the scenes of the NBC reality show as father Mandel, 65, and fellow judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum prepared to watch this season's contestants bring their A-game to the stage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Is that what you're wearing for the show? It's purple. You match the color of the door in your dressing room," Shultz joked as her father suited up before showtime.

"I'm color blind, is it purple?" Mandel replied.

Though Mandel couldn't quite pinpoint his suit's shade, there was no mistaking that Klum, 48, and Vergara, 49, were standing out (and stunning) in white and blue, respectively.

Once the judges put finishing touches on their looks, Mandel, Klum and Vergara — as well as executive producer Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews — made their way into the massive Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California to be wowed by this season's hopefuls.

Watch the full episode of Backstage at AGT, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the @PeopleTV app on your favorite device

America's Got Talent America's Got Talent | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Singer Brooke Simpson may have blown the judges away with her version of Billie Eilish's "Lost Cause," but Mandel told daughter Shultz following the show that he is personally invested in the World Taekwondo Demo. Team and UniCircle Flow.

"I loved everything that was different tonight," he said on the red carpet.

But the one person who came out winning on last night's episode was host Crews, 53, who was dubbed best dressed by Shultz herself.

"Terry Crews, can I tell you something?" she asked. "I'm giving your outfit a golden buzzer. I'm giving the tie a golden buzzer, the shoes…!"

She joked, "You need to dress my dad."

Overall, Shultz's hosting duties proved to be a success. "I love you, kiddo," Mandel told his daughter, adding: "I'm very proud of her."