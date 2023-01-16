Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials 

Fifty years after ABC started a TV trend, look back at the A-listers who landed early roles teaching us very important lessons

By Breanne L. Heldman
Published on January 16, 2023 01:55 PM
01 of 13

Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
ABC/Getty

"It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.

02 of 13

Marisa Tomei, Supermom's Daughter, 1987

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
Everett

Smart student Noelle (Tomei, center, with Donna Vivino and Robert Oliveri) and her local news-anchor mom (played by Barbara Bosson) clash when the teen gets into MIT but would rather attend a state college and teach nursery school. The New York Times said Tomei's "refreshingly unaffected performance is very much worth catching."

03 of 13

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Jessica Alba, Too Soon for Jeff, 1996

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous

Prinze's character Jeff opts not to wear a condom with his girlfriend (Alba) and learns some hard truths about parenting. The L.A. Times reviewer was impressed with Prinze, saying he gave Jeff "a believable, soulful substance."

04 of 13

Jodie Foster, Rookie of the Year, 1973

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
Everett

Foster was only 12 years old when she starred as Sharon, who joins her brother's Little League team as the lone girl. The episode aired the year before girls were first allowed to play Little League, and it won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Children's Special.

05 of 13

Sarah Jessica Parker, The Almost Royal Family, 1984

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
Ken Howard/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Before she was the queen of the Upper East Side, Parker filmed on the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. for this tale of a family that inherits a tiny island between Canada and the U.S.

06 of 13

Rob Lowe, Schoolboy Father, 1980

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
ABC/Getty

"I was barely 15 [and] making it up as I went along," Lowe (with costar Beatrice Colen) told PEOPLE in 2022 of the teen-fatherhood drama. "It was the first thing I ever got a real lead in, I think. In retrospect, I've learned that maybe the David Cassidy hairdo wasn't my best look."

07 of 13

Cynthia Nixon, It's No Crush I'm in Love, 1983

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
Everett

Nixon was the object of a wealthy student's crush in her first acting role in the 1979 afterschool special Seven Wishes of a Rich Kid, but this time she portrayed a high schooler who thinks her English teacher (Mark LaMura) looks like the soap opera stud of her dreams.

08 of 13

Jennifer Grey & Kyra Sedgwick, Cindy Eller, a Modern Fairy Tale, 1985

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
ABC/Getty

Sedgwick played the title character in this Cinderella send-up, with, from left, Melanie Mayron, Grey and Kelly Wolf as her stepfamily and Melrose Place's Grant Show as Gregory Prince III.

09 of 13

Viggo Mortensen, High School Narc, 1985

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous

The eventual three-time Oscar nominee followed his debut performance in Witness with a minor part as Tim, a stoner teen who winds up in the crosshairs of a 22-year-old undercover cop (Michael E. Knight). "You still learn a lot, just in the doing, with any role," he told Vulture of his early work.

10 of 13

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, A Desperate Exit, 1986

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous

Shortly after the launch of The Cosby Show, Warner appeared in this drama about teen suicide, which the L.A. Times called "problematic," with an "unsettling" focus on the mystery of why Warner's character kills himself.

11 of 13

Ben Affleck, Wanted: The Perfect Guy, 1986

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
ABC/Getty

A 13-year-old Affleck's Danny and his best friend, Melanie (Pam Potillo), try to find a Mr. Right for his mom by placing a want ad. The tale won two Daytime Emmys — and Affleck told the Chicago Tribune that auditioning for after-school specials "led to moving to Los Angeles" to be an actor.

12 of 13

Helen Hunt, Desperate Lives, 1982

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
Everett

Hunt (with Doug McKeon, Tom Atkins and Diane Ladd) played a sweet teen who believes her peers when they say, "Everybody does it!" and tries drugs. The result: She thinks she can fly and flings herself through a plate glass window. "I could never really tell if that movie was pro-angel dust or anti-angel dust," Hunt joked on SNL in 1994.

13 of 13

Justine Bateman, First the Egg, 1985

Afterschool specials - Before they were famous
Everett

In a high school parenting class, Bateman and Jimmy McNichol are paired up to care for an egg as if it were a baby. "It's Grade-A fun," declared a promo for the episode, which aired amid her seven-season run on Family Ties.

Related Articles
rescue dog
Texas Shelter Shares Before and After Photos of Formerly Emaciated Dog to Show the Power of Love
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile After Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth Show'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile Since Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth to Show'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
paul-rudd-sma-cover-tout
The Surprising Jobs Worked by the Sexiest Men Alive Before They Were Famous
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Naomi Watts Kitchen Remodel
Naomi Watts Is Showing Off Her Remodeled 1980s Kitchen — See the Before and After Photos!
Savannah Guthrie lost her dad at age 16. She shares the Christmas memories that keep him alive in her heart
Savannah Guthrie Shares Why Christmas Holds Special Meaning After Losing Dad at 16
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie Chrisley Said She Was 'Living in Fear' Ahead of Her and Husband Todd's Sentencing
The Walking Dead Former Steelers receiver Hines Ward spends a day on the set of AMC's The Walking Dead as a zombie. - Walker (Hines Ward) - The Walking Dead_Season 3, Episode 9_"The Suicide King" - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Stars You Forgot Were on 'The Walking Dead'
Hurricane Ian damage
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards)
Kathy Griffin Recalls Having Dinner with Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson, Kris Jenner After Trump Photo Scandal
Bethenny Frankel Shares Another Before-and-After Photoshopped Picture: ‘Outright Lying’
Bethenny Frankel Shares Before-and-After Filtered Picture: 'Does This Build Your Self-Esteem?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch8G-S5POYc/ bethennyfrankel's profile picture bethennyfrankel Verified This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten… Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood. Swipe to see what I really look like👉🏼 #instagramvsreality #thisisme #speakyourtruth #liveauthentic Edited · 1h
Bethenny Frankel Shares Before-and-After Photoshopped Bikini Pictures to Address Body Image
Nicholas Braun - Minutemen
Stars You Forgot Were in Disney Channel Original Movies
Michael and Ashley
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby's Troubles with Ex Were 'Piling Up' Before a 'Pivotal Moment' Triggered Their Split