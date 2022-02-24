In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Ximena asks for money for a breast enhancement instead of a wedding dress in a conversation with her fiancé Mike

Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Ximena Says She Rather Get Plastic Surgery Than Buy a Wedding Dress

Ximena may not be saying yes to the dress.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ximena has other ideas for her wedding dress budget and she insists the money be used for plastic surgery — not for a wedding gown.

It all takes place in a store where Ximena tries on a dress and a veil to envision herself as a bride. Her fiancé Mike is there, though he's not allowed to look at Ximena in the dress.

"I'm coming out but don't look at me," she says in Spanish. When looking at herself in the mirror she approves of the dress she's chosen. "I love it, I love it, I love it. I look like a princess," she adds.

But something else is on Ximena's mind. "When I put on the wedding dress, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, 'Wow.' I love the way it fits me, it's divine. But something is keeping me from enjoying it as much as I should. The truth is, I'm not happy with Mike right now," she says in a confessional.

She notes there's "something I need to discuss with him" before the conversation about the dress budget begins. While using a translation app, Ximena and Mike talk about her surgery hopes. "I want to say something to you," she says. "Why, if you were going to pay for my dress you don't want to give me the money for my operation?"

Mike responds, "This doesn't make sense."

Ximena gestures to her chest, seemingly speaking about her wish for a breast enhancement. "Yes it makes sense because if I get operated, I can work. I can be a model," she says.

Though Mike doesn't give a reason for the financial aspect, he reveals his personal preference. "But I like them the way they are. You don't need to have the surgery," he says.

Ximena adds that she doesn't "have boobies yet," adding, "I want to get operated the day after you go to New York. So I need the money this week."

In another confessional segment, Ximena explains that surgery for bigger breasts is her decision about her own body — not about Mike's. The couple ends the conversation on a "maybe," with Mike considering funding the surgery, and Ximena adding that her priority is the surgery, rather than the wedding dress.

Mike and Ximena recently reunited in Columbia after he had proposed in Ximena's country. But his arrival wasn't as enjoyable as Ximena had hoped.

"This trip is very different from the first trip because the first time Mike came, I was super in love, and I wanted to meet him and balloons and love and hearts were floating everywhere," Ximena previously said. "But since Mike left Colombia, I have thought a lot about how Mike is a very clingy person. I mean, I like my space."