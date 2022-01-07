Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Ximena Is 'Super Nervous' to Tell Mike She Can't Have More Kids
"It's going to be a hard blow for him because he's excited to be a dad," Ximena says in PEOPLE's sneak peek at 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
After finally spending a night with boyfriend Mike, Ximena has a major bombshell to share with him.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ximena is talking to sister Wendy about Mike, who traveled to her native Colombia to meet her for the first time.
"Do you want him to propose to you?" Wendy asks, to which Ximena says, "If Mike proposes to me, of course."
However, Ximena has a secret that she hasn't yet told Mike.
"Does Mike know that you can't have kids?" her sister asks before Ximena shakes her head no.
"I know that Mike wants a child, but I can't have more kids," the mom of two then tells the cameras. "I suffered a lot with my two deliveries because to have a child by Cesarean is the worst pain a mother could go through."
Ximena adds, "So I decided to get operated on and they cut my tubes and burned them, so that I definitely couldn't have more kids."
"What do you think he'll say?" Wendy asks.
"I can't imagine that. It's going to be a hard blow for him because he's excited to be a dad. That does hurt me a lot," Ximena admits.
She says that though she should have told Mike earlier in their relationship, she wanted to meet him first.
"I know it was a mistake not to tell him the truth earlier," Ximena says in her confessional. "But I wanted him to come to Colombia so we could see each other first and to tell him in person, not on the phone. But I feel super nervous because I feel like I love him. So for me, it would be fatal if he ended it and left."
Despite her nerves, her sister advises her to tell Mike right away. "You have to tell him because in a relationship it's always important to have trust," Wendy says.
"I have to talk to Mike about it. I'll do it tonight and I hope Mike understands," Ximena concludes.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.
