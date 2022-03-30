In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Usman calls his ex Zara to see if she misses "anything about" him

Before the 90 Days: Usman Says He 'Loves' His Ex Zara While Debating Relationship with Kim

Usman "Sojaboy" Umar is considering his options.

In PEOPLE's sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the Nigerian musician wants to make sure he's really over his ex before starting an official relationship with Kim Menzies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Usman, 32, is getting ready to leave Tanzania — where he had been on vacation with Kim, 50 — to go home to Nigeria. He appears to be considering a deeper relationship with Kim, but he still has a few concerns.

"At this point, I think I love her but I think sometimes Kimberly wants things in her own way," he says. "And if I want for us to have peace, I have to give in to her, so I still have concern about this relationship."

Usman 90 Day Credit: TLC

Kim's own needs in the relationship aren't the only thing holding him back, though. Usman admits he needs "clarity" about something — a past relationship with a woman named Zara.

With Kim on her way back to the U.S., Usman decides to FaceTime his ex. The conversation is full of formalities including Usman asking how Zara is doing and sharing that it's been some time since they last spoke.

"Even though I didn't meet Zara in person, I love that lady so much," he says in a confessional. "But she couldn't handle my career, and I love my career first than anything. So, this is the reason why she break up with me about four months ago."

Usman doesn't admit he's spent time in Tanzania with Kim. Instead, he points to his past with Zara. "I came here to shoot that song I dedicated to you before you break up with me," he tells her. "But I was like 'Hey, wait a minute. I think I need to call Zara just to talk to her.' "

Zara glances around emotionally throughout the call, only later saying she told her mom "what really happened," adding, "She knows. She knows that I was hurt by it."

Usman responds by asking if she misses "anything about me."

Usman 90 Day Credit: TLC

While the conversation with Zara is important for Usman to make up his mind, he knows Kim wouldn't be excited about it. "I know Kimberly would not be happy with me right now calling Zara, but I don't think I'm doing anything wrong because I need to be sure about my future with Kimberly," Usman says.

Prior to the call with Zara, Usman spent the season getting to know Kim in person. They first met when Kim saw Usman on another season of 90 Day Fiancé (when he was married to Lisa Hamme) and messaged him online. They started a digital friendship, and their time in person was to determine if a romantic connection was present. However, some conflicts in their relationship stem from religious and cultural differences between Kim and Usman — mainly involving PDA and sex.