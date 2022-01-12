Kim Menzies shared that her mom, Sally, had died, telling her Instagram followers, "No one will ever understand how close her and I were"

Before the 90 Days Star Kim Menzies Mourns Death of Her Mom: 'My Best Friend '

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Kim Menzies is mourning the loss of her mother.

Kim, 50, shared on Instagram Tuesday that her mom, Sally, has died. Kim posted multiple photos of herself and her mom from over the years and wrote a heartfelt tribute alongside the images.

"My mom passed away last night. No one will ever understand how close her and I were. She was my #1 supporter and my best friend," Kim wrote.

She added, "I will miss you for the rest of my life but I know you will always be with me and in my heart. I love you Mommy. 💔❤️"

Kim thanked her fans for their support in a separate message shared on her Instagram Story, also on Tuesday.

She wrote, "Thank you everyone for the heart felt [sic] words. We have lost a key piece of our world, but will try to stay strong as that's what she would've wanted. Thank you everyone again your support means so much to us."

Sally's death comes after Kim asked her Instagram followers to pray for her mom in late December. At the time, she shared a photo of herself and Sally, writing in the caption, "Please continue your thoughts and prayers for my mom. She's getting stronger every day. Thank you ❤️."

Kim, whose relationship with Nigerian musician Usman Umar is featured on the current season of Before the 90 Days, previously opened up about being her mom's caregiver while appearing on the show. When she traveled to Tanzania to meet Usman in person, Kim had to leave Sally with an alternate caregiver.

Kimberly Dawn and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar from 90 Day Fiance Credit: TLC

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Usman honored Sally's memory and tagged Kim in the comments.

"It's hard and difficult to believe that MOMMEY has gone, you are a wonderful and amazing mother to us and we will never forget you. we will be praying for you even though we know you are resting in Perfect Peace," he wrote. You live a good LIFE in the world and I believe you live the best life in paradise. We love you MOM, R.I.P 😭💔🕊🕯🙏🏾"

Kim and Usman first connected after she heard his music online and became a fan. After she reached out to him with a message complimenting his work, he replied and the two struck up a friendship that turned into a romance.