Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Ella Tells Johnny She Slept With Another Man — It was 'Very Wrong'

Ella and Johnny's relationship is off to a rocky start.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode of Before the 90 Days, Ella reveals she slept with another man while waiting to meet Johnny, who lives in China, in person for the first time.

The conversation starts on Facetime, with Johnny explaining that he doesn't want to travel to Dubai, where Ella has suggested they meet, during COVID.

"I still choosing not to go because it's a long time to be quarantined," he explains in a confessional. "I just hope she doesn't think I have less love than her because of my cautions."

Ella doesn't take the news well. "Well, it seems pretty clear that you've made up your mind that you don't want to go," she says.

While Johnny promises that he will come to the United States in a few months to spend time with Ella, she isn't convinced.

"I don't want to have to keep waiting, because what if you never come, and I've wasted all of that time doing nothing, and I'm still single by like 37," she says.

"I don't think you understand how hard this has been on me," Ella continues.

She then makes a shocking revelation: she recently slept with someone else.

"I need attention. I need physical attention," she says. "And when you have been going back and forth with this, I called over a friend and talked with him, and cuddled with him, and we ended up having sex."

With no response from Johnny, Ella says she was "distraught and upset" when she called her friend.

In a confessional of her own, Ella recounts the situation. "I think a little bit that my self-worth is tied up in male's physical attention because of my insecurities," she says. "So the fact that I've, like, been alone a year and a half, you know, it's been hard."

But Ella says she's remorseful for sleeping with another man while still talking to Johnny. "It was very, very, very, very wrong."

There's no feedback from Johnny in the preview, so fans will have to wait until Sunday's episode to see his reaction.

While Ella and Johnny are new to the Before the 90 Days franchise, they've been dating for quite some time. They first met online in a Facebook group titled "White Women Asian Men," which Ella joined because of her love of Asian culture. Ella, who is American, hopes to meet Johnny outside of his home country — China — during the Delta wave of COVID. But because Johnny has a low income, he's worried about risking his health. Most of their problems, so far, have revolved around travel — or the lack of it — while the two deal with COVID precautions in their respective countries.