Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Mahogany Questions Ben's Past Relationships — 'It's Really Strange'

"I feel I don't have to defend my past because it's behind me now," Ben Rathbun says in PEOPLE's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek

Mahogany Roca is putting Ben Rathbun in the hot seat about why his past relationships have failed.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany questions if Ben has ever dated a younger woman before her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Answer me something, have you ever dated a twenty-something in your life?" Mahogany asks.

Ben replies, "After my divorce, I dated someone who was 27 years old for three years and we were going to get married but when it came down to it, she did not accept my children."

Ben's answer causes Mahogany to further question his past.

"It's really strange because first, you told me that your first wife didn't work because it was the religion's fault," she says. "Now you tell me that you went out with a 27-year-old girl but she did not accept your children. So Benjamin is perfect and does absolutely nothing?"

Before the 90 Days Credit: TLC (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I feel I don't have to defend my past because it's behind me now," he replies.

Questions about Ben's relationship history came up after he said that he was upset when she told him they were not dating.

"What changed from when we were texting and getting so close? Because when I found out we were just friends and we were not boyfriend and girlfriend, it really hurt," he says.

Mahogany reveals that she didn't know that they were relationship because he skipped the step of asking her to officially be a couple.

"So, I was saying that we were going to have a family and that I was in love with you and like the next step is maybe we get engaged and so I just assumed," he explains. "I see that means something different for you."

"Yes! But for me, that was practically just texting," she says to him during their tense conversation.

In a confessional, Mahogany says: "For me, it's normal before you start a relationship to talk about things like marriage and family, to know if we're on the same page. But Benjamin assumed we were already in a relationship."