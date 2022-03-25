Gino's past relationships have been a regular source of tension among the couple

Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Is Upset After Discovering Gino's Ex Still Has His Last Name

Jasmine has another problem with Gino's ex.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine confronts Gino, 52, about a new piece of information she's learned regarding his ex.

"I don't want to make this dinner negative but I have to say this, okay?" she begins. "All the issues that we have, it was because of your exes. And now that we're at this point in which we can talk about it, I discovered something that really pissed me off."

While scrolling social media, Jasmine, 34, learned that eight years after his divorce, Gino's ex-wife still uses his last name.

"How long have you been divorced, babe?" she asks.

"Umm…about eight years," Gino responds.

"Well, in social media, I just discovered that your ex-wife still has your last name."

Jasmine Credit: TLC

The idea of Gino's ex keeping his last name made Jasmine upset for a few reasons: "To a certain extent it's like you're still — you're family! She didn't give you kids, nothing. What's the purpose? Cmon, give me a break. Take your father's last name, not my man's."

Gino remains mostly silent throughout the conversation as he fidgets in his seat.

"I don't sit and look at her last name every day or anything like that, or think about what is her last name," he eventually chimes in.

"I don't give a s—. That last name is now mine. Letting her keep it, f— that," Jasmine says.

During a confessional Gino says he doesn't understand why Jasmine is so bothered by something so seemingly small.

"This last name stuff, I don't know why she's making a big deal out of it," he says. "She shouldn't be making a big deal — does that affect her in her day-to-day life? That my ex has my last name? C'mon now."

This isn't the first time Jasmine and Gino have fought about his past relationships. Earlier in the season, Jasmine discovered that Gino had sent her nude photos to one of his exes. While he explained it was to make the ex jealous, the revelation created long-lasting tension in their relationship. But they seemed to move past the issue when Gino decided to propose — and Jasmine said yes.