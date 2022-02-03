Jasmine discovers intimate photos of herself while reading a conversation between Gino and his ex-girlfriend on his phone

Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Breaks Down After Gino Admits He Shared Intimate Photos of Her

Jasmine has lost her trust in Gino.

In PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine, 34, confronts Gina, 51, after she discovers that he sent nude photos of her to his ex-girlfriend.

While looking through Gino's phone, she discovers a screenshot of her intimate photos in a conversation with his ex, which she said she only sent to Gino.

Gino denies sending the photos at first. "What? No, I'm sorry, I did not do that. That's for darn sure I didn't do that."

But Jasmine has the proof in her hands. "So, explain this to me because this is just a screenshot and I have never sent these nudes to anyone, but just to you," she said as she began to break down in tears.

Eventually, Gino confesses to sending the photos out of spite.

"This was like — that was rubbing it in to her, yes," he says. "Yes. But that's the only time I ever did that."

Gino and Jasmine Credit: TLC

He added. "I was showing her like 'Look how hot my girlfriend is!'"

Gino tries to save face by insisting that he only sent the one photo, but the damage is already done.

"I trusted on you to send you those pictures, Gino. I will never be able to trust on you, ever," she says.

Sobbing, Jasmine storms off from the table. Gino attempts to chase after her, mumbling under his breath, "It's not good."

This isn't the first time Jasmine and Gino have had a blowout fight related to his past relationships. Earlier in the season, the couple discussed one of his ex-girlfriends, much to Jasmine's discomfort. At the end of the conversation, tensions flared when Gino said he still liked the paint colors in his home that his ex picked out. Jasmine left the conversation, again, leaving Gino alone in a gym.

The couple finally met in person after nine months of talking online when Gino traveled to Panama from Michigan. Gino called Jasmine the love of his life and was open about his desire to marry her and have kids with her. But as they continue to get to know each other, Jasmine's jealousy has proved to be an issue in their relationship.